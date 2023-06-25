Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis Live Score in Gold Cup 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis match for the Gold Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis match for Gold Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis of June 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 4:30 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 4:30 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:30 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 2:30 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 9:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 1:30 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 2:30 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Star Plus
Last Games Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis
Only two matches in the last decade have these two teams where the Trinidadians have the upper hand with two wins.
Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 St. Kitts and Nevis, World Cup Qualifiers 2021
St. Kitts and Nevis 0-1 Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean Cup 2012
Key Player St. Kitts and Nevis
Throughout the two qualifying matches, mainly in penalty shootouts, Julani Archibald was key to the victories and could be one of the keys to a positive result.
Key player Trinidad and Tobago
Forward Rundell Wincheste plays for Malta and is one of the most experienced players who could be decisive in the final zone with the mission of scoring goals to get the win.
Last lineup St. Kitts and Nevis
18 Julani Archibald, 2 Malique Roberts, 4 Andre Burley, 3 Gerard Williams 20 Raheem Hanley, 14 Raheem Somersall, 8 Yohannes Mitchum, 19 Romaine Sawyers, 7 Tiquanny Williams, 10 Jacob Hazel, 21 Omari Sterling-James.
Last lineup Trinidad and Tobago
21 Nicklas Frenderup, 5 Andre Rampersad, 2 Aubrey David, 14 Shannon Gomez, 12 Kareem Moses, 19 Keston Julien, 33 Joevin Jones, 54 Michel Poon-Angeron, 19 Rundell Winchester, 15 Kaile Auvray.
St. Kitts and Nevis: a great occasion
For the first time in its history, St. Kitts and Nevis qualified for the Gold Cup and is on a mission to become the dark horse, considering that it will be difficult when facing teams like Jamaica and the United States, which is why every point they can take advantage of will be good.
Trinidad and Tobago: seize the opportunity
It should be remembered that Trinidad and Tobago was not contemplated in the final list to be in the Group Stage, however, due to Nicaragua's withdrawal, the beneficiary was the Trinidadian team, which avoided the Repechage round and could have days of preparation for this match, which will be the weakest opponent in the sector.
The Kick-off
The Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis match will be played at the Lockhart Stadium, in Florida, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.