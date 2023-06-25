Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023
4:00 AM2 hours ago

3:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis match for Gold Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis of June 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 4:30 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 4:30 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:30 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 2:30 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:30 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:30 PM on ViX

Spain: 9:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 1:30 PM on ViX

Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 2:30 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Star Plus

3:50 AM2 hours ago

Last Games Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis

Only two matches in the last decade have these two teams where the Trinidadians have the upper hand with two wins.

Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 St. Kitts and Nevis, World Cup Qualifiers 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis 0-1 Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean Cup 2012

3:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player St. Kitts and Nevis

Throughout the two qualifying matches, mainly in penalty shootouts, Julani Archibald was key to the victories and could be one of the keys to a positive result. 
3:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Trinidad and Tobago

Forward Rundell Wincheste plays for Malta and is one of the most experienced players who could be decisive in the final zone with the mission of scoring goals to get the win.
Foto: Trinidad
3:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup St. Kitts and Nevis

18 Julani Archibald, 2 Malique Roberts, 4 Andre Burley, 3 Gerard Williams 20 Raheem Hanley, 14 Raheem Somersall, 8 Yohannes Mitchum, 19 Romaine Sawyers, 7 Tiquanny Williams, 10 Jacob Hazel, 21 Omari Sterling-James.
3:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Trinidad and Tobago

21 Nicklas Frenderup, 5 Andre Rampersad, 2 Aubrey David, 14 Shannon Gomez, 12 Kareem Moses, 19 Keston Julien, 33 Joevin Jones, 54 Michel Poon-Angeron, 19 Rundell Winchester, 15 Kaile Auvray.
3:25 AM2 hours ago

St. Kitts and Nevis: a great occasion

For the first time in its history, St. Kitts and Nevis qualified for the Gold Cup and is on a mission to become the dark horse, considering that it will be difficult when facing teams like Jamaica and the United States, which is why every point they can take advantage of will be good.
3:20 AM3 hours ago

Trinidad and Tobago: seize the opportunity

It should be remembered that Trinidad and Tobago was not contemplated in the final list to be in the Group Stage, however, due to Nicaragua's withdrawal, the beneficiary was the Trinidadian team, which avoided the Repechage round and could have days of preparation for this match, which will be the weakest opponent in the sector.
3:15 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis match will be played at the Lockhart Stadium, in Florida, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 pm ET.
3:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts and Nevis!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo