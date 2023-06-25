Pachuca vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pachuca vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Pachuca vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 6:30 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 6:30 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 6:30 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 5:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 11:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 3:30 PM on Canal 9, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 6:30 PM to be confirmed
Last Games Pachuca vs Tigres
Tigres 4-1 Pachuca, Clausura 2023
Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Apertura 2022
Tigres 1-0 Pachuca, Apertura 2022
Pachuca 2-0 Tigres, Apertura 2022
Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Clausura 2022
Key Player Tigres
Key player Pachuca
Last lineup Tigres
Last lineup Pachuca
Player lineup
"We have to focus more on the training of players, focus more on looking for a percentage in their first team that is dedicated to playing in the basic teams, for example, 33% foreigners, 33% Mexicans, 33% basic players, but not all teams have the same objectives", he mentioned.