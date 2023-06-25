Pachuca vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Pachuca vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Tigres match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
5:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Pachuca vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Tigres of June 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 6:30 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 6:30 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 3:30 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 4:30 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 4:30 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 5:30 PM on ViX

Spain: 11:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 3:30 PM on Canal 9, TUDN and ViX

Paraguay: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 4:30 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 6:30 PM to be confirmed

5:50 AM2 hours ago

Last Games Pachuca vs Tigres

In the last five games, the Tuzos have the advantage with a balance of three wins and two defeats, highlighting that the home team has won the match. 

Tigres 4-1 Pachuca, Clausura 2023

Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Apertura 2022

Tigres 1-0 Pachuca, Apertura 2022

Pachuca 2-0 Tigres, Apertura 2022

Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Clausura 2022

5:45 AM3 hours ago

Key Player Tigres

It doesn't matter if he is old or has no rhythm, in any condition, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac continues to be one of the most important elements of the felines' attack and this game could help him to get into rhythm for the start of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura.
5:40 AM3 hours ago

Key player Pachuca

After having participated in some games with the Mexican National Team, Roberto de la Rosa will have to become a reality and stop being a promise to be the team's goal guarantee and give them their first title in the 2023-24 season.
Foto: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
5:35 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 13 Diego Reyes, 19 Guido Pizarro, 20 Javier Aquino, 14 Jesús Garza, 17 Francisco Córdova, 5 Rafael Carioca, 6 Juan Vigón, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 23 Luis Quiñones, 16 Diego Lainez
5:30 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Pachuca

5 Óscar Ustari, 6 Enzo Martinez, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 35 Bryan González, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 24 Luis Chávez, 10 Érick Sánchez, 30 Romario Ibarra, 11 Avilés Hurtado, 9 Roberto de la Rosa, 8 Cristian Arango.
5:25 AM3 hours ago

Player lineup

Robert Dante Siboldi assured that beyond the reduction of foreigners, the important thing at Tigres and at the other clubs will be to provide better training for the Mexicans.

"We have to focus more on the training of players, focus more on looking for a percentage in their first team that is dedicated to playing in the basic teams, for example, 33% foreigners, 33% Mexicans, 33% basic players, but not all teams have the same objectives", he mentioned.

5:20 AM3 hours ago

Tigres: 2023 Clausura champions

Meanwhile, the UANL Tigres went through great turbulence in the last championship, where they changed their coach on three occasions and were out of the Concachampions, however, in the Playoffs they got back on track and after eliminating Puebla in the Playoffs, they defeated Toluca, Monterrey and in the Grand Final they turned around Chivas. For this season they have kept their squad, although Lichnovesky and López are no longer part of their plans, in addition to the arrival of Carlos Rodríguez and the young Eugenio Pizzuto.
5:15 AM3 hours ago

Pachuca: champions of the Apertura 2022

It should be remembered that the Pachuca Tuzos were champions of the Apertura 2022, where they were one of the best teams and made it count in the Playoffs, especially in the Grand Final, where they showed no mercy and beat the Diablos Rojos del Toluca on aggregate. However, for this tournament they have been somewhat diminished by some departures, mainly that of Kevin Álvarez who left for América and Romario Ibarra to Spain, although players such as Lucas di Yorio have arrived.
5:10 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Pachuca vs Tigres match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:30 pm ET.
5:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Pachuca vs Tigres!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo