Haiti vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

Haiti vs Qatar Live Score in Gold Cup 2023
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Haiti vs Qatar match for the Gold Cup 2023.
What time is Haiti vs Qatar match for Gold Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Haiti vs Qatar of June 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 4:00 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 4:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Last Games Haiti vs Qatar
Due to the fact that they are located in different confederations and did not meet in the last edition, this will be the first ever duel between these two nations.
Key Player Qatar
One of the most unbalanced elements and who showed good things in the last edition was Almoez Ali, who is capable of taking the ball and creating space, besides having good mid-distance shots that could tip the balance in favor of the Asians.
Key player Haiti
One of the elements to watch will be the attacker Mondy Prunier, who must have the goal formula to get the first three points and thus be able to think about the next round.
Last lineup Qatar
22 Meshaal Barsham, 5 Tarek Salman, 4 Youssef Ayman, 14 Homam Ahmed, 13 Musaab Khidir, 6 Ahmed Fathy, 16 Moustafa Tarek, 12 Abdullah Marafee, 19 Almoez Ali, 3 Hazem Shehata, 11 Yusuf Abdurisag.
Last lineup Haiti
12 Josue Duverger, 3, Djimy Alexis, 22 Alex Christian, 4 Ricardo Adé, 21 Bryan Alceus, 19 Danley Jean Jacques, 18 Carl-Fred Sainte, 20 Frantzdy Pierrot, 13 Jeppe Simonsen, 7 Carnejy Antoine, 16 Mondy Prunier.
Qatar: the guest
Qatar will be the guest of honor again after reaching the Semifinals in the last edition, so the mission will be to have a much better exhibition and, by the way, wash their image after the bad World Cup they played at home where they did not get a single point.
Haiti: to shine
One of the Caribbean teams that has grown the most in recent years has been Haiti, who will have to prove this condition in the first match, which could be the easiest of the Group Stage, since they will be facing Honduras and Mexico later on.
The Kick-off
The Haiti vs Qatar match will be played at the Estadio NRG, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Haiti vs Qatar!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.