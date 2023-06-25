Haiti vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:00 AM19 minutes ago

Tune in here Haiti vs Qatar Live Score in Gold Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Haiti vs Qatar match for the Gold Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
7:55 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Haiti vs Qatar match for Gold Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Haiti vs Qatar of June 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 4:00 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ViX

Spain: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 4:00 PM on ViX

Paraguay: 6:00 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

7:50 AM29 minutes ago

Last Games Haiti vs Qatar

Due to the fact that they are located in different confederations and did not meet in the last edition, this will be the first ever duel between these two nations.
7:45 AM34 minutes ago

Key Player Qatar

One of the most unbalanced elements and who showed good things in the last edition was Almoez Ali, who is capable of taking the ball and creating space, besides having good mid-distance shots that could tip the balance in favor of the Asians.
Foto: ESPN
Image: ESPN
7:40 AM39 minutes ago

Key player Haiti

One of the elements to watch will be the attacker Mondy Prunier, who must have the goal formula to get the first three points and thus be able to think about the next round.
7:35 AM44 minutes ago

Last lineup Qatar

22 Meshaal Barsham, 5 Tarek Salman, 4 Youssef Ayman, 14 Homam Ahmed, 13 Musaab Khidir, 6 Ahmed Fathy, 16 Moustafa Tarek, 12 Abdullah Marafee, 19 Almoez Ali, 3 Hazem Shehata, 11 Yusuf Abdurisag.
7:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Haiti

12 Josue Duverger, 3, Djimy Alexis, 22 Alex Christian, 4 Ricardo Adé, 21 Bryan Alceus, 19 Danley Jean Jacques, 18 Carl-Fred Sainte, 20 Frantzdy Pierrot, 13 Jeppe Simonsen, 7 Carnejy Antoine, 16 Mondy Prunier.
7:25 AMan hour ago

Qatar: the guest

Qatar will be the guest of honor again after reaching the Semifinals in the last edition, so the mission will be to have a much better exhibition and, by the way, wash their image after the bad World Cup they played at home where they did not get a single point.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Haiti: to shine

One of the Caribbean teams that has grown the most in recent years has been Haiti, who will have to prove this condition in the first match, which could be the easiest of the Group Stage, since they will be facing Honduras and Mexico later on.
7:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Haiti vs Qatar match will be played at the Estadio NRG, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
7:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Haiti vs Qatar!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo