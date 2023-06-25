Czech Republic vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-21 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Czech Republic vs Germany Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Czech Republic vs Germany U21 European Championship.
What time is the Czech Republic vs Germany U21 European Championship?
This is the start time of the game Czech Republic vs Germany of June 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 pm.
Bolivia: 2:00 pm.
Brasil: 3:00 pm.
Chile: 3:00 pm.
Colombia: 1:00 pm.
Ecuador: 1:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 2:00 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 12:00 pm.
Paraguay: 3:00 pm.
Perú: 2:00 pm.
Uruguay: 3:00 pm.
Venezuela: 2:00 pm.
Germany last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Noah Atubolu, Henning Matriciani, Yann Bisseck, Luca Netz, Josha Vagnoman, Youssoufa Moukoko, Yannik Keitel, Denis Huseinbasic, Angelo Stiller, Tom Krauss, and Kevin Schade.
Czech Republic last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Vitezslav Jaros, Robin Hranac, Martin Vitík, Lukás Cerv, Martin Cedidla, Adam Gabriel, Pavel Sulc, Jan Zamburek, Filip Kaloc, Vasil Kusej and Václav Sejk.
Germany Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players from Germany. The first is the attacker Kevin Schade (#9), he plays in the Premier League with Brentford, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and he could score in Sunday's game. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Angelo Stiller (#10), the 22-year-old who plays in the German league with TSG Hoffenheim is an important piece and in 20 games he has scored a goal and an assist. AGF Aarhus player Yann Bisseck (#5) managed to score in the last match against Israel and will be key to distributing the ball all over the pitch.
Germany
Similarly, Germany is in group C of the tournament. They are in the second position of the group with 1 point after 0 games won, 1 tied and 0 lost. This year they seek to qualify for the next phase of the Eurocup and for that they must come out winners in Sunday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. Their last game was against Israel on June 22, 2023, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Ramaz Shengelia Stadium and thus they got their first draw of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Czech Republic Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Czech Republic's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Germany. Midfielder Lukás Cerv (#10), plays in the Czech Republic league. He is a very fast player with good ball control. He will be very important for the Under-21 Euro Cup because of his leadership. Defender Adam Gabriel (#20) is a great player with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 22 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Sunday. Finally, the player of Sparta Prague from Fortuna Liga, Martin Vitík (#11) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in Europe and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Germany.
Czech Republic
The Czech Republic soccer team is in Group C along with England, Israel and Germany. It is in fourth place in the group with 0 points after getting 0 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the Eurocup and be able to compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so their qualification must be successful in view of their goals. Their last game was against England on June 22, 2023, the match ended in a 2-0 loss at Batumi Arena and thus they got their first loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Batumi Arena is located in the city of Batumi, Georgia and is one of the newest football stadiums in Georgia. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 20,035 spectators, it was inaugurated on October 27, 2020 and it cost 25 million euros to build.