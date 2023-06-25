England vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023
Image: Twitter England

12:59 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of England Under-21 vs Israel Under-21

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Romania U-21 vs Spain U-21 live, as well as the latest information from the Ramaz Shengelia Sakhelobis Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
12:54 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch England U21 vs Israel U21 live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

England U-21 vs Israel U-21 can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:49 AM2 hours ago

What time is Romania U21 vs Spain U21 matchday 1 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship?

This is the kickoff time for the England U-21 vs Israel U-21 match on June 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Spain: 08:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 09:00 hours 

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.

12:44 AM3 hours ago

England U-21 Statement

Lee Carsley spoke ahead of the game: "A lot of it was because we had the ball in good areas and we made a mistake, or a touch wasn't quite right. Either the pass was to the wrong side of the player or at the wrong pace. We have to be aware of that."

"The way we picked the squad, when we make a change it shouldn't affect the team too much."

"We knew coming into the tournament, with Flo [Balogun, who left for the U.S.] leaving and Rhian Brewster's injury, which is a big loss for us, we would have to be creative up front."

"Part of the squad selection was about having that flexibility to play with a different nine. I see almost every striker, whether it's wingers or strikers, capable of playing nine."

"With Anthony you have a different nine than you would have with Cole [Palmer], Curtis [Jones] or Emile. We have a lot of options."

12:39 AM3 hours ago

How is Israel U-21 coming along?

Israel U21 didn't get off to a good start and drew 1-1 against Germany on the opening day of this edition, the team will be looking to come out on top in this second match.
12:34 AM3 hours ago

How are England Under-21s doing?

England U21 defeated the Czech Republic in their first match of this European Championship by two goals to zero, finishing first in their group with three points.

12:29 AM3 hours ago

England U21 vs Israel U21 will be played at Ramaz Shengelia Sakhelobis Stadium.

England U-21 vs Israel U-21 will be played at the Ghencea Stadium, located in Tbilisi, Georgia. The stadium has a capacity of 12,000 people.
12:29 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the England U21 vs Israel U21 live stream of Matchday 2 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The match will take place at the Ramaz Shengelia Sakhelobis Stadium at 12:00.
