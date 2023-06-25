CF Montreal Charlotte FC play to a scoreless draw

Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones, left, and CF Montréal forward Sunusi Ibrahim (14) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023

CF Montreal and Charlotte FC played to a scoreless draw at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The visitors were looking to improve their record on the road but managed a scoreless draw.

The first dangerous chance of the game belonged to the visitors in the 12th minute when Bryce Duke managed to thread the needle and get the ball through a couple of Charlotte defenders to Sunusi Ibrahim who was denied by Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina in a one-on-one situation.

On the ensuing play, Jojea Kwizera had a good chance to open the scoring but was also stopped by Kahlina who managed to push the ball out of danger.

Kwizera was making his first start of the season after coming back from injury.

In the 23rd minute, Duke had a chance of his very own on target but wasn't able to beat Kahlina who made another save on a busy night for the Charlotte keeper.

Four minutes later the home side had their first serious chance of the game when Justin Meram took a shot on target but it was deflected out of bounds by the hand of Montreal keeper Jonathan Sirois.

In the 65th minute, George Campbell the Montreal defender made a horrible giveaway and Enzo Copetti had his chance at goal but again Sirois came up with a critical save.

In the 90th minute, Chinonso Offor had a great chance of getting the ball out of mid-air but his shot whisked wide as he attempted to get it on target.

The home side continued to press and had a chance late in the game but couldn't beat Sirois. It was confirmed before the game that Mathieu Choiniere would miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

CF Montreal will be back in action on July 1st at Saputo Stadium when they will host NYCFC.