Gotham FC vs Chicago Red Stars preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Two slumping teams look to turn their recent poor form around when Gotham FC host the Chicago Red Stars at Red Bull Arena.

NY/NJ were defeated 2-0 at Louisville last weekend, Savannah DeMelo and Thembi Kgatlana to extend the unbeaten streak to the Gotham's winless streak to four matches.

Chicago dropped a 3-1 decision to Portland and have now conceded a league-high 39 goals in 15 matches across all competitions. The Red Stars sit bottom of the NWSL table currently on a three-match losing streak.

Team news

Gotham FC

Imani Dorsey will miss out through an undisclosed excused absence while Sabrina Flores (foot) and Taylor Smith (thigh) are also sidelined. Taryn Torres is out for the season with a knee issue.

Kristen Edmonds (lower leg) and Ali Kreiger (thigh) are listed as questionable.

Chicago Red Stars

Sami Feller (concussion), Penelope Hocking (leg), Yuki Nagasato (thigh), Taylor Malham (groin), Addie McCain (ankle), Mallory Swanson (knee) and Arin Wright (thigh) are all out.

Predicted lineups

Gotham FC: Smith; Nighswonger, Jean, Freeman, Bruninha; Long, Martin; Williams, Zerboni, Ryan; Sheehan

Chicago Red Stars: Naeher; Milazzo, Sharples, Davidson, Gilliland; Roccaro, Julia; St-Georges, Starke, Cook; Stevens

Ones to watch

Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

One of the most prolific goal scorers in NWSL history, she didn't find the back of the net last time out but she did attempt seven shots, the 24th time she's done so since 2016, by far the most in the league.

Julia Bianchi (Chicago Red Stars)

The midfielders has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season so far for Chicago. Assisting on three of the Red Stars' last six goals, she's just the third player to have three or more assists on six team goals since 2019.

Previous meetings

This is the second matchup between NJ/NY and Chicago this season with the Gotham winning the reverse fixture 2-1.

Jenna Nighswonger opened the scoring in the fifth minute as she was on the end of a cross that went under the leg of Tierna Davidson and she tapped past Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

NJ/NY doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time, Lynn Williams beating Naeher from just outside the 18-yard-box despite the USWNT shot-stopper getting a hand to it.

The Red Stars would pull one back as a corner kick was sent into the Gotham box and onto the head of Ella Stevens, who brought it down and fired over Abby Smith's hand.

The match will be televised nationally on Paramount + and streamed on www.nwslsoccer.com

Kickoff is set for 5:30pm Eastern time.