Mexico vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

Tune in here Mexico vs Honduras Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup.
What time is the Mexico vs Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Honduras of June 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Bolivia: 8:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Brasil: 9:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Chile: 9:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Colombia: 7:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Ecuador: 7:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Estados Unidos: 8:00 pm ET on TUDN and FOX Sports App.
México: 6:00 pm on Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN and VIX+.
Paraguay: 9:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Perú: 8:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Uruguay: 9:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Venezuela: 8:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Honduras last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Luis López, Denil Maldonado, Johnny Leverón, Devron García, Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Franklin Flores, Oscar Almendárez, Anthony Lozano, Romell Quioto and Kevin Lopez.
Mexico last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, Julián Araujo, Luis Romo, Luis Chávez, Érick Sánchez, Santiago Giménez, Jonathan Herrera and Uriel Antuna.
Honduras Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players in Sunday's game. The first is the attacker Anthony Lozano (#9), he plays for Cádiz in LaLiga, in that tournament he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in the game on Sunday. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Romell Quioto (#12), the 31-year-old who plays in the MLS is an important thinker and managed to score in the last game against Orlando City SC. The Minnesota United FC player, Kervin Arriaga (#5) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
Honduras
In the same way, Honduras comes from playing the Nations League and arrives with rhythm in the face of the confrontation. This year they are looking to get in first place in group B of the Gold Cup and for that they must come out winners in Sunday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. Their last game was against Canada on March 28, 2023, the match ended in a 4-1 loss at BMO Field and thus they got their first loss of the year. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Mexico Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Mexico's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Honduras. Forward Santiago Giménez (#13), plays in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord Rotterdam. He is the top scorer for his team with 15 goals in 32 games played and will be very important for the Gold Cup because of his leadership. Midfielder Edson Álvarez (#4) is a great player with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 25 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Sunday. Finally, the player from Salernitana from Serie A, Guillermo Ochoa (#1) is a great goalkeeper who made 73 saves in 20 games played. He has a lot of experience gained in Italy and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Honduras.
Mexico
The Mexican soccer team comes from its last tournament that ended a week ago, they seek to win the Gold Cup and take the championship home. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so they must take the victory. They are in Group B along with Qatar, Honduras and Haiti. Their last game on June 18, 2023 resulted in a victory, the match ended 1-0 against Panama at Allegiant Stadium and thus they won their fourth game of the year. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing in the USA and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The NRG Stadium Stadium is located in the city of Houston, United States and is one of the football stadiums with the highest capacity in the United States. It will be the venue for this game, it has a capacity of 72,220 spectators, it was inaugurated on August 24, 2002, and it cost 352 million dollars.