El Salvador vs Martinique LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow El Salvador vs Martinique LIVE on Match day 1 of Group C in the Gold Cup 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for El Salvador vs Martinique live on Matchday 1 of the Gold Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Lockhart Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch El Salvador vs Martinique live on Match day 1 of Group C in the Gold Cup 2023
El Salvador vs Martinique will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch El Salvador vs Martinique on streaming, you can tune in via the Vix+ app.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch El Salvador vs Martinique on streaming, you can tune in via the Vix+ app.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
These two teams have never met in a Gold Cup, but for this match the favourite to take the three points will be El Salvador, as they have much more experience in these high intensity matches, while Martinique will arrive as the victim as they are making their debut in the Gold Cup, but without a doubt a match full of intensity, goals and emotions awaits us.
Where and how to watch El Salvador vs Martinique online and live on Match day 1 of Group C in the Gold Cup 2023
This is the kick-off time for the El Salvador vs Martinique match on 26 June in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Bolivia: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Chile: 7:30 PM
Costa Rica: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 5:30 PM
United States (ET): 6:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 AM
Mexico: 4:30 PMEl Salvador: 4:30 PM
Paraguay: 6:30 PM
Peru: 5:30 PM
Uruguay: 7:30 PM
Referee
The central referee in charge of this international match between El Salvador and Martinique will be Mexican referee Adonai Escobedo González, who will have the task of bringing this match to a successful conclusion with his experience both in the Mexican league and in international matches with a FIFA badge, without a doubt a very experienced referee for this match, in their Gold Cup 2023 debut.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises a lot of intensity and goals, with two teams looking for the three points to take the first step in Group C of this new edition of the Gold Cup 2023.
Last line-up of Martinique
This is the final line-up of the Martinique national team:
16.Yannis Clementia, 6.Jonathan Mexique, 7.Ronny Labonne, 10.Brighton Labeau, 14.Cyril Mandouki, 15.Patrick Burner, 17.Karl Fabien, 18.Jonathan Rivierez, 20.Ghislain Arbaut, 21. Florian Lapis, 22.Florent Poulolo.
Latest El Salvador line-up
This is the final line-up of the El Salvador national team:
18.Tomas Romero, 21.Bryan Tamacas, 4.Erik Zavaleta, 2.Erick Cabalceta, 15.Alexander Roldan, 19.Kevin Reyes, 14.Christian Martinez, 6.Narciso Orellana, 13.Leonardo Menjivar, 16.Harold Osorio, 9.Bryan Gil.
How does Martinique arrive?
For its part, the Martinique team comes from defeating Puerto Rico 2-0 in the second round and thus get to be in Group C for this new edition of the Gold Cup 2023, will arrive as the victim as there will be teams like Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador, who have much more experience in this type of tournament, but will seek to do the feat and surprise tomorrow in their debut, in this way both teams arrive at the start of the tournament for this group, where much intensity and emotions are expected.
How does El Salvador arrive?
The selection of El Salvador comes to this Gold Cup 2023 with a great illusion of being able to make a good role in this edition, comes from a one-goal draw against South Korea in their preparation for this competition, will be in Group C, where they will fight with Panama and Costa Rica as the strongest to seek the overall leadership, it is expected to be a very strong group and with reserved prognosis of who can qualify for the next round of the Gold Cup 2023.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of El Salvador vs Martinique, match day 1 of Group C in the Gold Cup. The match will take place at Lockhart Stadium, kick-off at 16:30.