Panama vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

Panama vs Costa Rica: Gold Cup 2023
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Costa Rica vs Panama live, as well as the latest information from Lockhart Stadium.
Where and how to watch Costa Rica vs Panama live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Costa Rica vs Panama can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Costa Rica vs Panama matchday 1 of the Gold Cup 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Costa Rica vs Panama match on June 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:30 hours

Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 8:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Japan: 7:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.

South Africa: 6:30 p.m.

Australia: 6:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.

Costa Rica Statement

Luis Fernando Suárez spoke ahead of the match: "I arrived in Costa Rica two years ago, logically it shouldn't have been like this. I arrived without knowing what Costa Rican soccer was like; it was something very general. I had to spend time to make a diagnosis, we started to look at it in the Gold Cup. There were interesting things to see how we evolved. That's where we took steps. I can't just arrive at the airport or the Gol Project and know all of Costa Rica's problems. I talked with the Costa Rican coaching staff and then we had to see it on the field, in the matches. You can't make a diagnosis of the way they play just by being there; you have to study it and that takes time."

"I had already said that before. Check it out and you will realize. Sure, that happened, but there were also soccer aspects. When I arrived, there was a critical condition, an assessment was made regarding the good and the bad that was in Costa Rica. After some time, we thought it was good to make a drastic change, even if it was costly.

How is Panama coming in?

Panama arrives after losing to Mexico by the minimum when the team was looking for the third place in the Concacaf Nations League, so they urgently need a victory.
How does Costa Rica fare?

Costa Rica played in a friendly match against Ecuador prior to the start of the tournament, the score ended three goals to one in favor of the Ticos.

The Costa Rica vs Panama match will be played at Lockhart Stadium.

The Costa Rica vs. Panama match will be played at Lockhart Stadium, located in Florida, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

The Costa Rica vs Panama match will take place at Lockhart Stadium at 18:30.
