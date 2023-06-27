Costa Rica vs Panama LIVE: Score Updates (0-1)
Image: VAVEL

9:13 PMan hour ago

46'

Change of Costa Rica. Zúñiga comes off for Suárez
9:11 PMan hour ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
8:54 PMan hour ago

45+2'

At halftime, Panama defeats Costa Rica by the minimum.
8:53 PMan hour ago

45'

Escobar's cross, but the ball goes wide and misses the target.
8:49 PMan hour ago

40'

Panama presses the goal, but is unable to increase its lead.
8:41 PM2 hours ago

34'

Close! Andrade's shot, but the ball ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
8:39 PM2 hours ago

30'

Few emotions on the part of the Ticos, Panama dominates the match.
8:30 PM2 hours ago

23'

Goal, goal, goal for Panama! Fajardo ends up heading in Fajardo's cross to score the first goal.
8:29 PM2 hours ago

18'

Excellent sweep by Vargas, preventing his goal from falling.
8:20 PM2 hours ago

13'

Alcocer's powerful shot, but the ball ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
8:15 PM2 hours ago

7'

A hard-fought back-and-forth match, with both teams looking for the goal.
8:08 PM2 hours ago

0'

The actions start at the stadium.
7:56 PM2 hours ago

Startup

The match will kick off at 7:00 p.m., a pleasant encounter between these two teams.
7:24 PM3 hours ago

Panama: LineUp

Mosquera; Cummings, Escobar, Davis, Murillo; Bárcenas, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Andrade; Díaz, Fajardo
7:23 PM3 hours ago

Costa Rica: LineUp

Chamorro; Valverde, Calvo, Waston, Vargas, Zúñiga; Alcócer, Borges, Peña, Campbell; Contreras
7:22 PM3 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
7:18 PM3 hours ago

Arrived

Panama is already at the stadium with all its clothes ready, the team will be looking for three points in this match.

7:18 PM3 hours ago

Present

The Ticos are already at the stadium, they will be looking for a great game and win in their debut.
7:07 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Contreras is the player to watch for Panama, the striker will be looking to generate danger and create plays that culminate in goals.
7:07 PM3 hours ago

Not far to go!

Less than an hour to go before this important match kicks off, a great game is expected between these two teams.
7:07 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Joel Campbell is the player that Panama will have to watch out for, the striker will be looking to generate and create danger, as well as finishing inside the box.
6:46 PM4 hours ago

Debut!

Both Panama and Costa Rica will be making their Gold Cup debuts this afternoon, and both teams will be looking to have a good game and make it three out of three.
6:46 PM4 hours ago

Match history

These teams have met 15 times, Costa Rica has won 7 of these matches against Panama's 4, in addition to 3 draws.
6:45 PM4 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Panama and Costa Rica. We will soon share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
9:00 AM13 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Costa Rica vs Panama live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Costa Rica vs Panama live, as well as the latest information from Lockhart Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:55 AM13 hours ago

Where and how to watch Costa Rica vs Panama live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Costa Rica vs Panama can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:50 AM13 hours ago

What time is the Costa Rica vs Panama matchday 1 of the Gold Cup 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Costa Rica vs Panama match on June 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:30 hours

Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 8:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Japan: 7:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.

South Africa: 6:30 p.m.

Australia: 6:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.

8:45 AM14 hours ago

Costa Rica Statement

Luis Fernando Suárez spoke ahead of the match: "I arrived in Costa Rica two years ago, logically it shouldn't have been like this. I arrived without knowing what Costa Rican soccer was like; it was something very general. I had to spend time to make a diagnosis, we started to look at it in the Gold Cup. There were interesting things to see how we evolved. That's where we took steps. I can't just arrive at the airport or the Gol Project and know all of Costa Rica's problems. I talked with the Costa Rican coaching staff and then we had to see it on the field, in the matches. You can't make a diagnosis of the way they play just by being there; you have to study it and that takes time."

"I had already said that before. Check it out and you will realize. Sure, that happened, but there were also soccer aspects. When I arrived, there was a critical condition, an assessment was made regarding the good and the bad that was in Costa Rica. After some time, we thought it was good to make a drastic change, even if it was costly.

8:40 AM14 hours ago

How is Panama coming in?

Panama arrives after losing to Mexico by the minimum when the team was looking for the third place in the Concacaf Nations League, so they urgently need a victory.
8:35 AM14 hours ago

How does Costa Rica fare?

Costa Rica played in a friendly match against Ecuador prior to the start of the tournament, the score ended three goals to one in favor of the Ticos.

8:30 AM14 hours ago

The Costa Rica vs Panama match will be played at Lockhart Stadium.

The Costa Rica vs. Panama match will be played at Lockhart Stadium, located in Florida, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
8:25 AM14 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Costa Rica vs Panama live stream, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Gold Cup. The match will take place at Lockhart Stadium at 18:30.
