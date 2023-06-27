Canada vs Guadeloupe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Canada vs Guadeloupe match for Gold Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Canada vs Guadeloupe of June 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX and Fox Deportes
Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Last Games Canada vs Guadeloupe
These two countries have already met once before and it happened in the Gold Cup 12 years ago where the North Americans barely won by the narrowest of margins.
Canada 1-0 Guadeloupe, Gold Cup 2011
Key Player Guadeloupe
Goalkeeper Davy Rouyard had outstanding performances in the two qualifying matches where he did not concede a goal, but this Tuesday he will be much more demanding and will have to work hard to get a positive result in his debut.
Key player Canada
With Canada's absences, Lucas Cavallini will once again have the opportunity to be the goal scorer up front, a situation that he will have to take advantage of, especially when facing an opponent that looks good on paper.
Last lineup Guadeloupe
23 Davy Rouyard, 2 Mickaël Alphonse, 19 Meddy Lina, 13 Cédric Avinel, 17 Anthony Baron, 18 Steve Solvet, 3 Andreaw Gravillon, 8 Ange Plumain, 15 Jordan Leborgne, 10 Matthias Phaeton, 9 Thierry Ambrose
Last lineup Canada
18 Milan Borjan, 23 Scott Kennedy, 4 Kamal Miller, 2 Alistair Johnston, 21 Jonathan Osorio, 8 Ismaël Koné, 7 Stephen Eustáquio, 19 Alphonso Davies, 22 Richie Laryea, 20 Jonathan David, 17 Cyle Larin.
Guadeloupe: to make a splash
Guadeloupe will be looking to upset the sector and with a good defensive approach they will be looking to snatch a point from the Maple Leafs. This small island qualified in the Gold Cup playoffs with a 5-0 drubbing of Antigua and Barbuda, followed by a 2-0 win over Grenada, highlighting their good defensive performance.
Canada: to play the role of favorite
Canada is the favorite to win Group D and one of the main contenders to reach the Final. Although they do not have a full squad, mainly due to the absence of the Europeans to give them the opportunity to preseason in Europe, they still have a competitive squad that can compete on equal terms with the giants of the area, which is why winning this Tuesday is key to start off on the right foot.
The Kick-off
The Canada vs Guadeloupe match will be played at the BMO Field, in Toronto, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Canada vs Guadeloupe!
