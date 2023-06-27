Canada vs Guadeloupe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023
7:00 AM4 hours ago

Tune in here Canada vs Guadeloupe Live Score in Gold Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Canada vs Guadeloupe match for the Gold Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
6:55 AM4 hours ago

What time is Canada vs Guadeloupe match for Gold Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Canada vs Guadeloupe of June 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 8:00 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX and Fox Deportes

Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX

Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 6:00 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star Plus

6:50 AM4 hours ago

Last Games Canada vs Guadeloupe

These two countries have already met once before and it happened in the Gold Cup 12 years ago where the North Americans barely won by the narrowest of margins.

Canada 1-0 Guadeloupe, Gold Cup 2011

6:45 AM4 hours ago

Key Player Guadeloupe

Goalkeeper Davy Rouyard had outstanding performances in the two qualifying matches where he did not concede a goal, but this Tuesday he will be much more demanding and will have to work hard to get a positive result in his debut.
6:40 AM4 hours ago

Key player Canada

With Canada's absences, Lucas Cavallini will once again have the opportunity to be the goal scorer up front, a situation that he will have to take advantage of, especially when facing an opponent that looks good on paper.

6:35 AM4 hours ago

Last lineup Guadeloupe

23 Davy Rouyard, 2 Mickaël Alphonse, 19 Meddy Lina, 13 Cédric Avinel, 17 Anthony Baron, 18 Steve Solvet, 3 Andreaw Gravillon, 8 Ange Plumain, 15 Jordan Leborgne, 10 Matthias Phaeton, 9 Thierry Ambrose
6:30 AM4 hours ago

Last lineup Canada

18 Milan Borjan, 23 Scott Kennedy, 4 Kamal Miller, 2 Alistair Johnston, 21 Jonathan Osorio, 8 Ismaël Koné, 7 Stephen Eustáquio, 19 Alphonso Davies, 22 Richie Laryea, 20 Jonathan David, 17 Cyle Larin.
6:25 AM4 hours ago

Guadeloupe: to make a splash

Guadeloupe will be looking to upset the sector and with a good defensive approach they will be looking to snatch a point from the Maple Leafs. This small island qualified in the Gold Cup playoffs with a 5-0 drubbing of Antigua and Barbuda, followed by a 2-0 win over Grenada, highlighting their good defensive performance.
6:20 AM5 hours ago

Canada: to play the role of favorite

Canada is the favorite to win Group D and one of the main contenders to reach the Final. Although they do not have a full squad, mainly due to the absence of the Europeans to give them the opportunity to preseason in Europe, they still have a competitive squad that can compete on equal terms with the giants of the area, which is why winning this Tuesday is key to start off on the right foot.
6:15 AM5 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Canada vs Guadeloupe match will be played at the BMO Field, in Toronto, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
6:10 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Canada vs Guadeloupe!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
