Croatia vs Romania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-21 Euro Cup
Photo: Futbolete

3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Croatia vs Romania Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Croatia vs Romania match.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Croatia vs Romania match for U-21 Euro Cup match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Croatia vs Romania of 27th June in several countries:

Where to watch Croatia vs Romania

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

June 27, 2023

14:45 ET

  

Argentina

June 27, 2023

15:45

  

Bolivia

June 27, 2023

13:45

  

Brasil

June 27, 2023

15:45

  

Chile

June 27, 2023

15:45

  

Colombia

June 27, 2023

13:45

  

Ecuador

June 27, 2023

13:45

  

España

June 27, 2023

19:45

  

Mexico

June 27, 2023

12:45

UEFA TV

Peru

June 27, 2023

13:45

  
2:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Romania:

The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Dragoș Albu, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
2:45 AM2 hours ago

Romania's last lineup:

M. Popa; A. Pantea, B. Racovitan, V. Dican, A. Borza; A. Isfan, C. Albu, A. Pitu; L. Muntenanu, D. Birligea, O. Popescu.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Croatian player

The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Martin Baturina, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Latest Croatia U-21 lineup:

D. Kotarsi; D. Colina, M. Perkovic, B. Franjic, N. Sigur; J. Prsir, M. Bulat; L. Kacavenda, M. Baturina, M. Frigan; D. Beljo.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Croatia U-21 and Romania U-21 have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face-to-face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Stadionul Ghencea is a soccer stadium located in Bucharest, Romania. It was the home of the Steaua Bucharest soccer club, one of the most successful teams in the country, until 2019. However, the stadium is scheduled to be renovated and expanded in the coming years.

The stadium was inaugurated in 1974 and has witnessed numerous highlights in the history of Romanian soccer. For decades, Steaua Bucharest used the stadium as its main home and played many important matches there, both domestically and internationally.

The Stadionul Ghencea has a capacity of around 27,000 spectators. Originally, it was a stadium with uncovered stands, but in 2006 a roof was built to protect fans from inclement weather.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

One foot and a half out of the EURO

The Romanian national team is already a foot and a half out of the competition since their last two matches ended in a hard defeat, and the Romanian national team did not manage to play the desired soccer they had for this tournament, so now they will only need to have a worthy last match and say goodbye with a victory. Likewise, for this match, it will be of vital importance that Romania's diamonds in the rough start to appear, such is the case of their goal scorer Louis Munteanu, fundamental piece in the Croatian attack or in the midfield, Dragoș Albu, starts to show his skills on the field and be the key for Romania to find goal arrivals in the opponent's field. When Romania finishes their participation in the U21 European Championship, they will face Albania in September in what will be the start of another qualifier for the next edition of this tournament.  
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Much room for improvement

The Croatian national team has not had the best performance expected, they have had punctual errors in defensive areas and at the time of being offensive, which has caused that the youth team of the chess-playing national team is falling short in this European U-21 edition. Likewise, for this match, it will be of vital importance that Croatia's diamonds in the rough start to appear, such is the case of their goal scorer Drion Beljo, a fundamental piece in the Croatian attack or in the midfield, Martin Baturina, who starts to show his class on the field and is the key for Croatia to find goal opportunities in the opponent's field. When Croatia finishes their participation in the U21 European Championship, they will face the Faroe Islands in September in what will be the start of another qualifier for the next edition of this tournament.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

The tournament of diamonds in the rough

The emotions of one of the most outstanding tournaments in youth soccer at European level begin, after two years of waiting, the U-21 Eurocup actions return to look for a new team to reign in Europe and become the youth kings of football. The tournament brings together the U-21 teams of European countries, providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and potential on the international stage. On this glittering stage, the youngsters from Croatia and Romania will be looking to establish their place in soccer history.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Croatia vs Romania match will be played at Stadionul Ghencea, in Bucarets, Romania. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

