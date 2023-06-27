Spain vs Ukraine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-21 Euro

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Spain vs Ukraine LIVE in UEFA Euro U21 Group B match day 3.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Spain vs Ukraine live on Matchday 3 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, as well as the latest information from the Super Bet Arena. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Spain vs Ukraine live in UEFA Euro U21 Group B match day 3
The Spain U-21 vs Ukraine U-21 match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Spain vs Ukraine live streaming, it will not be available online.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
These two teams have never met in a U21 Eurocup, but for this match the favourite to take the three points will be the Spanish team, as they have much more experience in these high intensity matches, while Ukraine will be looking for a surprise and defeat the Spaniards to ensure they are top of Group B for the moment, we are expecting one of the best matches of the day.
When is Spain U-21 vs Ukraine U-21 live online match day 3 of Group B in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Spain U-21 vs Ukraine U-21 match on 27 June in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 4:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 3:45 PM
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM
Colombia: 14:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
United States (ET): 13:45 PM
Spain: 20:45 PM
Ukraine: 20:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match between Spain and Ukraine, will be the referee Donatas Rumšas, born in Lithuania, he will have the task of bringing this match to a successful conclusion with his experience in both national and international matches, he will try to do a good job in this match that will certainly have many frictions and will be very intense, this is the central referee for tomorrow.
Abscenses
The Spanish national team will be able to count on a full squad as they have no injured or suspended players, while the Ukrainian national team will be without Vladyslav Vanat, as he was sent off in their last match and will not be active tomorrow, that is the only absence for this match day 3 match.
Latest Ukraine U-21 line-up
Esta es la última alineación de la selección de Ucrania:
12.Anatolii Trubin, 6.Oleksii Sych, 4.Maksym Taloverov, 16.Arseniy Batagov, 2.Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, 21.Artem Bondarenko, 17.Volodymyr Brazhko, 20.Oleksii Kashchuk, 18.Dmytro Kryskiv, 22.Georgiy Sudakov, 9.Danylo Sikan.
U-21 Spain's final line-up
This is the latest line-up of the Spanish national team:
1.Arnau Tenas, 5.Jon Pacheco, 14.Aitor Paredes, 2.Victor Gómez, 3.Juan Miranda, 16.Alex Baena, 6.Antonio Blanco, 17.Sergio Gómez, 8.Oihan Sancet, 10.Rodri, 9.Abel Ruíz.
How does Ukraine u-21 get there?
The Ukrainian national team comes from defeating Romania 1-0, despite having lost a player due to expulsion, the Ukrainians managed to get 3 more points to be together with Spain as general leaders, with 6 points and undefeated with 2 wins, no draws and no defeats, they will try to surprise and defeat Spain to be the only general leaders, a very intense match is expected, full of goals and emotions, this way both teams arrive.
How does Spain U-21 get there?
The Spanish national team comes from defeating Croatia 1-0, a match that was very close but in the end they managed to find the goal that gave them the 3 points in this match, in the general table of group B they are in first position with 6 points and a record of 2 games won, 0 draws and 0 defeats, they will face the Ukrainian national team who are also undefeated with 6 points, this is how Spain arrives to this match day 3 in the U21 Eurocup, being one of the favourite teams to be champion in this year's edition.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Spain vs Ukraine, Match day 3 of Group B in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The match will take place at the Super bet Arena, kick-off at 12:45.