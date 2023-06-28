River Plate vs The Strongest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is River Plate vs The Strongest match for Libertadores 2023?
This is the start time of the game River Plate vs The Strongest of June 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on Bein Sports
Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last Games River Plate vs The Strongest
The history between these two teams in the Copa Libertadores is very even, with one win per side and one draw, highlighting that in this edition in the "first leg" The Strongest won categorically.
The Strongest 3-1 River Plate, Copa Libertadores 2023
River Plate 6-0 The Strongest, Copa Libertadores 2016
The Strongest 1-1 River Plate, Copa Libertadores 2016
Key Player The Strongest
The Bolivian team needs goals and for this they will need to supply Enrique Triverio, who despite his age still has a love affair with the goal and could be one of the keys to victory as visitors.
Key player River Plate
The years go by and Nicolás de la Cruz continues to be one of the most immovable players and his ability on the flanks, but especially his crosses and mid-range shots make him a dangerous player and the player to watch for Los Millonarios for this Tuesday's home game.
Last lineup The Strongest
13 Guillermo Viscarra, 5 Adriano Jusino, 22 Gonzalo Castillo, 19 Carlos Roca, 7 Saúl Torres, 6 Álvaro Quiroga, 10 Michael Ortega, 8 Luciano Ursino, 11 Enrique Triverio, 26 Gabriel Sotomayor, 30 Jaime Arrascaita.
Last lineup River Plate
1 Franco Armani, 17 Paulo Díaz, 14 Leandro González Pirez, 29 Rodrigo Aliendro, 20 Milton Casco, 15 Marcelo Herrera, 10 Ignacio Fernández, 21 Ezequiel Barco, 11 Nicolás de la Cruz, 18 Lucas Beltrán, 36 Pablo Solari.
The Strongest: win or win
With only two wins in five matches, but the Bolivian team The Strongest is still alive to be in the next round and depend on themselves in case of winning and would have to wait for Fluminense not to win to be leaders because of the good goal difference they have, however, a loss will leave them out of aspirations automatically and a draw plus the defeat of Sporting Cristal would put them in the Copa Sudamericana, so many things can still happen.
River Plate: life or death
River Plate, despite all the turbulence they have experienced during the group stage, seems to have qualification in their hands, as long as they manage to win. In addition, they could be leaders of the sector if they win and Fluminense loses their match. However, in the worst case scenario, a defeat and a Sporting Cristal win would send them not only out of the Copa Libertadores, but also out of the Copa Sudamericana.
The Kick-off
The River Plate vs The Strongest match will be played at the Lockhart Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
