Guatemala vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023
9:00 AM2 hours ago

Guatemala vs Cuba Live Score in Gold Cup 2023

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guatemala vs Cuba match for the Gold Cup 2023.
8:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Guatemala vs Cuba match for Gold Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Guatemala vs Cuba of June 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:45 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:45 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 9:45 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 9:45 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 6:45 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 7:45 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:45 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 8:45 PM on ViX

Spain: 2:45 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 6:45 PM on ViX

Paraguay: 8:45 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 7:45 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:45 PM on Star Plus

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Last Games Guatemala vs Cuba

The Chapina National Team has the advantage in the last five matches with a record of three wins and two losses, but the most recent time they met in the Gold Cup, the Caribbean side won.

Guatemala 1-0 Cuba, Friendly Match 2022

Guatemala 1-0 Cuba, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Guatemala 1-0 Cuba, Friendly match 2018

Cuba 1-0 Guatemala, Gold Cup 2015

Cuba 2-1 Guatemala, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2008

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Cuba

Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena is the brother of Mexican baseball player Randy Arozarena, who has taken over the Cuban goal in recent times and could be one of the key players with his saves to get a positive result in their debut in this edition of the 2023 Gold Cup.
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Guatemala

An old acquaintance of Mexican soccer who accepted the invitation to be part of the Guatemalan national team years ago is striker Antonio López, who should be responsible for scoring goals, especially when taking advantage of his good height, especially in set plays.
Image: ESPN
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Cuba

12 Raiko Arozarena, 2 Modesto Méndez, 4 Carlos Vázquez, 15 Yunior Pérez, 13 Jorge Luis Corrales, 5 Dariel Morejón, 6 Yoisel Piedra, 10 Arichel Hernández, 7 Willian Pozo-Venta, 23 Luis Paradela, 20 Aldair Ruiz.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Guatemala

12 Ricardo Jerez, 24 Gerardo Gordillo, 4 José Carlos Pinto, 2 José Ardón, 22 Stheven Robles, 5 Pedro Altán, 23 Jorge Aparicio, 15 Marlon Renato Sequén, 14 Dewinder Bradley, 11 César Archila, 10 Antonio López.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Cuba: defensive sector

Cuba has been one of the constant guests, although they have not been able to do much in the Gold Cup. For this reason, they will have to close their ranks well at the back and not allow any goals, so that from there they can create some in front of the attack and from there create a surprise, and hopefully they will arrive with a full squad, because many players tend to drop out.
8:20 AM3 hours ago

Guatemala: advance to the next round

For the first time in a long time, in addition to being back in a Gold Cup, Guatemala is one of the favorites along with Canada to advance to the next round, the Quarterfinals, so they will have to impose conditions against the two "weak" rivals of the sector, which are Cuba and Guadeloupe, highlighting that they have been evolving since the Mexican Luis Fernando Tena took the helm of the team.
8:15 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Guatemala vs Cuba match will be played at the Lockhart Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:45 pm ET.
8:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Guatemala vs Cuba!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
