Guatemala vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Guatemala vs Cuba Live Score in Gold Cup 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guatemala vs Cuba match for the Gold Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Guatemala vs Cuba match for Gold Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Guatemala vs Cuba of June 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:45 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:45 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 9:45 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 9:45 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 6:45 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 7:45 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:45 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 8:45 PM on ViX
Spain: 2:45 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:45 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 8:45 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 7:45 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:45 PM on Star Plus
Last Games Guatemala vs Cuba
The Chapina National Team has the advantage in the last five matches with a record of three wins and two losses, but the most recent time they met in the Gold Cup, the Caribbean side won.
Guatemala 1-0 Cuba, Friendly Match 2022
Guatemala 1-0 Cuba, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2021
Guatemala 1-0 Cuba, Friendly match 2018
Cuba 1-0 Guatemala, Gold Cup 2015
Cuba 2-1 Guatemala, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2008
Key Player Cuba
Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena is the brother of Mexican baseball player Randy Arozarena, who has taken over the Cuban goal in recent times and could be one of the key players with his saves to get a positive result in their debut in this edition of the 2023 Gold Cup.
Key player Guatemala
An old acquaintance of Mexican soccer who accepted the invitation to be part of the Guatemalan national team years ago is striker Antonio López, who should be responsible for scoring goals, especially when taking advantage of his good height, especially in set plays.
Last lineup Cuba
12 Raiko Arozarena, 2 Modesto Méndez, 4 Carlos Vázquez, 15 Yunior Pérez, 13 Jorge Luis Corrales, 5 Dariel Morejón, 6 Yoisel Piedra, 10 Arichel Hernández, 7 Willian Pozo-Venta, 23 Luis Paradela, 20 Aldair Ruiz.
Last lineup Guatemala
12 Ricardo Jerez, 24 Gerardo Gordillo, 4 José Carlos Pinto, 2 José Ardón, 22 Stheven Robles, 5 Pedro Altán, 23 Jorge Aparicio, 15 Marlon Renato Sequén, 14 Dewinder Bradley, 11 César Archila, 10 Antonio López.
Cuba: defensive sector
Cuba has been one of the constant guests, although they have not been able to do much in the Gold Cup. For this reason, they will have to close their ranks well at the back and not allow any goals, so that from there they can create some in front of the attack and from there create a surprise, and hopefully they will arrive with a full squad, because many players tend to drop out.
Guatemala: advance to the next round
For the first time in a long time, in addition to being back in a Gold Cup, Guatemala is one of the favorites along with Canada to advance to the next round, the Quarterfinals, so they will have to impose conditions against the two "weak" rivals of the sector, which are Cuba and Guadeloupe, highlighting that they have been evolving since the Mexican Luis Fernando Tena took the helm of the team.
The Kick-off
The Guatemala vs Cuba match will be played at the Lockhart Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Guatemala vs Cuba!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.