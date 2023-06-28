Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago matchday 2 of the Gold Cup 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago match on June 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.
Brazil: 7:30 p.m.
Chile: 7:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
United States: 7:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 5:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.
Japan: 6:30 p.m.
India: 4:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:30 p.m.
South Africa: 5:30 p.m.
Australia: 5:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 5:30 p.m.
Jamaica's Statement
The island coach Heimir Hallgrímsson spoke after the draw against the United States: "Looking at it after the game I think we lost two points. A draw was fair so we can't complain, before the game we thought the point is good, it's important not to lose in the first game. The feeling is that we lost two points. I give credit to the U.S., they had intensity, I'm happy because we came out injury free." "It doesn't matter what happened in the past or in friendlies. It always hurts to concede a goal in the final minutes, we played better defensively in the second half. In the end I think we started well and created some chances, we had to increase the lead, with the 2-0 the game was completely different. At 1-0 you start to defend the result little by little. The United States had more energy and we are going to grow in that aspect".
How are Trinidad and Tobago coming in?
Trinidad and Tobago defeated St. Kitts and Nevis in a categorical manner, the team scored a three-nil win that sent them straight to the top of their group.
How is Jamaica coming in?
Jamaica arrives to this match after tying the United States to one goal in the first day of this Gold Cup, so they will be looking to keep on winning, this time a victory to take the first place.
The Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago match will be played at City Park Stadium, located in St. Louis, Missouri. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago match, corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Gold Cup. The match will take place at City Park Stadium at 17:30.