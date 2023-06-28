Israel vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 2023
1:01 AM2 hours ago

12:56 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Israel vs Czech Republic live online

The match will be televised on TUDN channel.

Israel vs Czech Republic can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.

12:51 AM2 hours ago

What time is Israel vs Czech Republic matchday 2 of the Gold Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Israel vs Czech Republic match on June 28, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Spain: 08:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 09:00 hours 

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.

12:46 AM2 hours ago

Czech Republic Statement

Czech coach Suchopárek said ahead of the match: "On Monday morning we had a recovery training session in Batumi. After lunch we moved to Kutaisi by bus. From my point of view, the trip took much less time than we expected, which made us happy. The quality of the accommodation is very good, we are satisfied. I think we completed Tuesday's training quite well and I think we will be well prepared for Wednesday's match." "The matches are played every third day, so we prepare mainly through regeneration. The guys are under the care of masseurs and physiotherapists and use all possible relaxation aids. We mainly try to create a relaxed atmosphere. We worked a lot during the training camp in Prague, so now we mainly take care of the little things before every game."
12:41 AM2 hours ago

How are the Czech Republic coming along?

Czech Republic defeated Germany two goals to one, the Czech team will be looking to make it three out of three to advance to the next round.

12:36 AM2 hours ago

How is Israel coming in?

Israel arrives to this match after losing two goals to zero against England, in this match they will try to be victorious and get three points to make a leap in their group.
12:31 AM2 hours ago

The Israel vs Czech Republic match will be played at City Park Stadium.

The Israel vs Czech Republic match will be played at the Ramaz Shengelia Sakhelobis Stadium, located in Kutaisi, Georgia. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
12:26 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live coverage of Israel vs Czech Republic, matchday 3 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The match will take place at the Ramaz Shengelia Sakhelobis Stadium at 12:00 pm.
