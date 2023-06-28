Italy vs Norway LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Italy vs Norway live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Italy vs Norway live, as well as the latest information from the Cluj Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Italy vs Norway live
The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Italy vs Norway can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Italy vs Norway matchday 3 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Italy vs Norway match on June 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 11:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.
South Africa: 12:45 p.m.
Australia: 12:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.
Italy Statements
Paolo Nicolato spoke after the victory: "Yes, I would have liked to stay on the field to help the team. But I had already received a yellow card, it had been a long time since I played 90' and I did it against France, I played another 45', the coach made the right decision. I watched the second half from the stands because I was busy with the game and I was nervous about the substitution, I didn't want to risk another yellow card, so I said to myself I'm going to the stands, it's better.""There are positives and negatives of having debuted so much. young. You get satisfaction very early, but on the other hand you find yourself catapulted into a world in which it is difficult to find yourself at 15-16 years old. In the last few years I've grown a lot emotionally and mentally, the problems I've had are part of my career and have helped me grow as a man and as a footballer."
How is Norway coming along?
Norway defeated Germany two goals to one, the Czech team will be looking for more points from three to advance to the next round.
How are Italy coming?
Italy arrives after defeating Switzerland three goals to two in a resounding manner, so they will be looking for more points to stay at the top of their group.
The match Italy vs Norway will be played at Cluj Stadium.
The Italy vs Norway match will be played at the Cluj Stadium, located in Kutaisi, Georgia. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Italy vs Norway, matchday 3 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The match will take place at the Clujs Stadium at 14:45 pm.