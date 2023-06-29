St. Kitts and Nevis vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch St Kitts and Nevis live on Match day 2 of Group A in the Gold Cup
St Kitts and Nevis vs United States will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs USA live streaming, it will be available on the VIX+ app.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
These two teams have never met in a Gold Cup, but for this match the favourite to take the three points will be the United States, as they have much more experience in these matches and have a better team, while St. Kitts and Nevis will be looking to surprise and rescue points to stay alive in Group A. A match full of goals and emotions awaits us.
What time is St. Kitts and Nevis vs United States online live in Group A match day 3 of the Gold Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the St. Kitts and Nevis vs United States match on 28 June in various countries:
Argentina: 22:30 PM
Bolivia: 23:30 PM
Brazil: 23:30 PM
Chile: 22:30 PM
Costa Rica: 19:30 PM
Colombia: 21:30 PM
Ecuador: 21:30 PM
United States (ET): 20:30 PM
Spain: 04:30 PM
Ukraine: 04:30 PM
Mexico: 19:30 PM
Paraguay: 22:30 PM
Peru: 21:30 PM
Uruguay: 22:30 PM
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match between San Cristobal de las Nieves and the United States will be Juan Gabriel Calderon, born in Costa Rica, who will have the task of bringing this match to a successful conclusion with his experience in both national and international matches. He will be looking to do a good job in this match that will undoubtedly have many frictions and will be very intense, this is the central referee for tomorrow.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to field a full squad, except for the United States who do not have any European players, for this match which kicks off day 2 of group A in the Gold Cup.
Last Lineup United States
This is the latest line-up for the Stars and Stripes:
1.Matt Turner, 3.Aaron Long, 4.Matthew Miazga, 21.John Tolkin, 2.DeAndre Yedlin, 8.James Sands, 16.Aidan Morris, 7.Alan Soñora, 13.Jordan Morris, 17.Alejandro Zendejas, 9.Jesus Ferreira.
Latest line-up of St. Kitts and Nevis
This is the latest line-up for the St Kitts and Nevis team:
18. Julani Archibald, 4. Andre Burnley, 6. Lois Maynard, 2. Malique Roberts, 5. Jameel Ible, 14. Raheem Somersall, 8. Yohannes Mitchum, 7. Tiquanny Williams, 19. Romaine Sawyers, 21. Omari Sterling-James, 16. Keithroy Freeman.
How does St. Kitts and Nevis get there?
For its part, the St. Kitts and Nevis team comes from 3-0 against Trinidad and Tobago and showing very little in his debut in the Gold Cup, will face the United States where it will start very disadvantaged, looking to rescue a point to stay alive in this edition of the CONCACAF tournament, in this way both teams come to day 2 of Group A, with the obligation to get points to stay alive in the group stage.
How does the United States get there?
The Stars and Stripes come from suffering a lot against Jamaica with whom they managed to get a one-goal draw with a goal almost in the last minutes, was overcome in the first half by a Jamaican team that proved to be at a very good level, the United States is in second place with one point and with the need to defeat San Cristobal to aspire to the overall leadership of Group A, everything depends on what Trinidad and Tobago who is the current leader of the group, thus arrives the host country of the Gold Cup.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of St Kitts and Nevis vs USA, match day 2 of Group A at the FIFA Gold Cup 2023. The match will take place at City Park, kick-off at 19:30.