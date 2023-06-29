Mexico vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Central American and Caribbean Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Mexico vs. Dominican Republic live of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Mexico vs. Dominican Republic live corresponding to the Group Phase of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Las Delicias National Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic online and live at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games?
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Dominican Republic match in various countries:
Argentina: 23 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 22 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 23 hours without Transmission
Chile: 23 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 21 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 21 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 22 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 03 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 20 hours on Channel 5
Paraguay: 23 hours without Transmission
Peru: 21 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 23 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 22 hours without Transmission
Rodrigo Huescas, a must see player!
The Cruz Azul defender seeks to continue his development with youth teams and become one of the fundamental pieces of the Mexican National Team. He is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this game after finishing his first season in Mexico. The most important thing for him is that he begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Jordan Carrillo and Zahid Muñoz to form the offensive trident for Mexico. He currently has 1 assist in 1 game with the Mexican team.
How does Mexico get here?
The Mexican National Team begins a new era with the appointment of Diego Cocca as technical director and continues with the development of its young players with the Central American and Caribbean Games, where the objective is to finish as Group A leader and fight for the title. In Group A are the teams of the Dominican Republic and El Salvador. This representative is led by Gerardo Espinoza and its objective is to give promising young players minutes to direct them to the Absolute Selection of Mexico. Some names that stand out in the call are Rodrigo Huescas, Eduardo García, Fídel Ambriz, Jordan Carrillo and Ricardo Monreal.
Nowend Lorenzo, a must see player!
The CD Izarra striker has become one of the great leaders of the Dominican team and, now, after having won his first calls, Lorenzo is running to be the maximum reference in the attack that the Dominican Republic needs and his contribution will be very important in the face of to the future and the search for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. This comes after a 33-game season where he scored 3 goals and 8 assists.
How does Dominican Republic arrive?
The Dominicans come to this duel with the aim of qualifying for the next round of the championship. The Dominican Republic team has left some doubts. A new process for the 2026 World Cup is coming up and this generation of players will be looking for a chance to be considered and play their first World Cup. Some players of this generation have already played minutes on the way to the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and are part of the great figures of this generation. Among the outstanding players we find Omry Bello, Nowend Lorenzo, Josué Báez and Jayson Madé. The Dominican Republic will look for a victory against Mexico to advance to the next round of the championship, but their rival will not be easy to beat.
Where's the game?
The Las Delicias National Stadium located in the city of Santa Tecla, El Salvador will host this duel corresponding to the Semifinals of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games. This stadium has a capacity for 10,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs. Dominican Republic match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023. The match will take place at the Las Delicias National Stadium, at 10:00 p.m.