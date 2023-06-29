Mexico women's vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Central American Games

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mexico women’s vs Puerto Rico match for Central American Games 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico women’s vs Puerto Rico of 29th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Mexico women’s vs Puerto Rico
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 29, 2023
|
19:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 29, 2023
|
20:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 29, 2023
|
18:00
|
Brasil
|
June 29, 2023
|
20:00
|
Chile
|
June 29, 2023
|
20:00
|
Colombia
|
June 29, 2023
|
18:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 29, 2023
|
18:00
|
Spain
|
June 15, 2023
|
0:00
|
Mexico
|
June 29, 2023
|
17:00
|
Claro Sports
|
Peru
|
June 29, 2023
|
18:00
Watch out for this player from Puerto Rico:
The player to watch for this match will be midfielder, Laura Suarez, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in her national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for her team, now, she will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of her team.
Watch out for this player from Mexico:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Kenti Robles, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in her selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for her team, now, she will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of her team.
Puerto Rico's final lineup:
C. Roque; A. Font, M. Cox, I. Morlock, J. Mendez; M. Zaragoza, L. Suarez, M. Pardo; J. Aguilera, K. Socarras, N. Driesse.
Mexico final women's lineup:
C. Santiago; K. Robles, C. Ferral, G. Espinoza, N. Hernandez; K. Nieto, C. Jaramillo; S. Camberos, S. Mayor, J. Ovalle; M. Delgadillo.
Background:
Mexico Women and Puerto Rico have faced each other on only two occasions where Mexico has come away with the victory. The first was in the 2016 CONCACAF Olympic Games Qualifiers where Mexico defeated Puerto Rico 6-0 to come away with a crushing victory. Their second match was in the Australia 2023 Women's World Cup Qualifiers where the Mexicans once again came away with a crushing 6-0 victory.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Nacional Las Delicias is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in El Salvador, it is currently the home of Santa Tecla Fútbol Club and has a capacity to receive 10,000 fans in its seats. In fact, at the beginning the stadium only had a capacity for 3,000 people, but an expansion in 2007 allowed it to be increased and there are plans to continue with the same as part of a modernization project.
As part of a series of renovations, in February 2012 Las Delicias became the first stadium in El Salvador with artificial turf with regulatory measures on the playing field, and a new drainage system was also installed.
In search of the three points
The Puerto Rican women's team will be looking for the first three points of this tournament against one of the toughest tests, Mexico. The Puerto Rican national team will want to start off on the right foot, but their record against Mexico shows that the Mexicans have a truly superior record and, compared to the other teams in Group B, they have never won or, for the most part, have never faced them. The Puerto Rican squad has only managed small victories against other lower-ranked teams in the CONCACAF area.
Wearing Mexico's colors with pride
The Mexican women's national team will have a very important test to start its participation in the Central American Games, as Puerto Rico women's team is characterized by its speed and dynamism. Likewise, getting the three points in this debut will be of vital importance to qualify to the next phase of the tournament, since rivals like Jamaica or Colombia will be the most difficult tests for the Mexican team, where getting the three points will require a lot of attention and understanding.
The road to Gold begins
The Central American Games are back to thrill sports lovers with all the emotions that sports spirit entails. In this new edition, Mexican athletes will seek to leave the country's name at the top and bring back several medals as a result of their feats in these games throughout the different existing disciplines. On this occasion, it will be women's soccer who will be in the spotlight as Mexico's women's national team will start its way to seek the gold medal in this new edition of the event and try to reflect with such a successful achievement, how well Mexican women's soccer has grown and the potential that this sport has for the future.
Kick-off time
The Mexico women’s vs Puerto Rico match will be played at Estadio Nacional Las Delicias, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
