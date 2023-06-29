Qatar vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Qatar vs Honduras live online
Qatar vs Honduras can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Qatar vs Honduras matchday 3 of the Gold Cup 2023?
Argentina: 19:45 hours
Bolivia: 7:45 p.m.
Brazil: 7:45 p.m.
Chile: 7:45 p.m.
Colombia: 7:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:45 p.m.
Spain: 3:45 p.m.
United States: 7:45 p.m. PT and 9:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 5:45pm
Paraguay: 5:45pm
Peru: 5:45pm
Uruguay: 8:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 6:45 p.m. ET
Japan: 6:45 p.m.
India: 4:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:45 p.m.
South Africa: 5:45pm
Australia: 5:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 5:45pm
Honduras Statements
"The two teams arrive in the same way, it's a clear match and it's obvious that we have to win. It wasn't crazy to lose against Mexico, but now the matches are even and accessible, logical, in advance. Pressure in soccer is very subjective, whenever you put on the H you have pressure and give your best."
"We have sports psychologists and on our part, quickly that it is scar, start thinking about Qatar, there is no time to regret, make the analysis we did, we corrected and quickly think about the next opponent."
"The analysis changes from the first goal. Now against Qatar is a different game and we hope to be good, we have worked, in soccer you have to try to have the ball and when you don't have it, attack; surely there will be variations".
