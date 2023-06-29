Qatar vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023 Match
Stay tuned for live coverage of Qatar vs. Honduras

the starting lineups for Qatar vs Honduras live, as well as the latest information from the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Where and how to watch Qatar vs Honduras live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Qatar vs Honduras can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Qatar vs Honduras matchday 3 of the Gold Cup 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Italy vs Norway match on June 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 19:45 hours

Bolivia: 7:45 p.m.

Brazil: 7:45 p.m.

Chile: 7:45 p.m.

Colombia: 7:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:45 p.m.

Spain: 3:45 p.m.

United States: 7:45 p.m. PT and 9:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 5:45pm

Paraguay: 5:45pm

Peru: 5:45pm

Uruguay: 8:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 6:45 p.m. ET

Japan: 6:45 p.m.

India: 4:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:45 p.m.

South Africa: 5:45pm

Australia: 5:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 5:45pm

Honduras Statements

Diego Vazquez spoke before this match: "They are a team that we faced before the World Cup, now they have changed many players with respect to the last World Cup and they have young players. They play 4-4-2, they have speed but we have to counteract them".

"The two teams arrive in the same way, it's a clear match and it's obvious that we have to win. It wasn't crazy to lose against Mexico, but now the matches are even and accessible, logical, in advance. Pressure in soccer is very subjective, whenever you put on the H you have pressure and give your best."

"We have sports psychologists and on our part, quickly that it is scar, start thinking about Qatar, there is no time to regret, make the analysis we did, we corrected and quickly think about the next opponent."

"The analysis changes from the first goal. Now against Qatar is a different game and we hope to be good, we have worked, in soccer you have to try to have the ball and when you don't have it, attack; surely there will be variations".

How will Honduras arrive?

Honduras arrives to this match after losing four goals to zero against Mexico, the Honduran team will be looking to make it three out of three and keep on winning.

How will Qatar arrive?

Qatar comes to this match after losing to Haiti two goals to one, the Qatari team will be looking for a great game and their first points.

The Qatar vs Honduras match will be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Qatar vs Honduras match will be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium, located in Arizona, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Qatar vs Honduras live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Gold Cup. The match will take place at the University of Phoenix Stadium at 19:45.
