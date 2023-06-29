Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Match
Image: Twitter Boca Juniors

6:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC live, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC match live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best optio
5:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC?

This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC match on June 29, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - Fox Sports 2 Argentina
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - ESPN
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - (May 25)
Mexico: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
5:45 AM2 hours ago

Referee Team

Referee: Andrés Matonte - Uruguay

Assistant Referee 1: Carlos Barreiro - Uruguay
Assistant Referee 2: Pablo Llanera - Uruguay
4th official: Anahi Fernández - Uruguay
VAR: Rodolpho Toski - Brazil
AVAR: Rodrigo Guarizo - Brazil
Referee Advisor: Sergio Viola - Argentina
Quality Manager: Carlos Pastorino - Uruguay

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Monagas SC

One of the players to take into account in Monagas SC is Santiago Herrera, the 23 year old Venezuelan born center forward has played 12 games so far in his local league, in that amount of commitments he already has two assists and three goals, these against; Angostura FC, Universidad Central and Estudiantes Merida.
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Key player at Boca Juniors

One of the most outstanding players in Boca Juniors is Dario Benedetto, the 33 year old center forward born in Argentina has played 12 games in the current edition of his local League, in that amount of games he already has two assists and two goals, these against; Belgrano de Córdoba and Lanús.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

History Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC

In total, both teams have faced each other once, the record is even three the match ended in a 0 - 0 draw.
5:25 AM3 hours ago

Actuality - Monagas SC

Monagas SC is going through a bad moment regarding its participation in Copa Libertadores, because after playing a total of five matches, it is located in the third position of the standings with five points, this after winning one match, tying two and losing two, it has also scored three goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of -1.
  • Last five games

Rayo Zuliano 1 - 0 Monagas SC
Monagas SC 0 - 2 Caracas FC
Monagas SC 1 - 1 Colo Colo
Monagas SC 1 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
Caracas FC 2 - 0 Monagas SC

5:20 AM3 hours ago

Actuality - Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors is going through a very good moment talking about their participation in Copa Libertadores, because after playing a total of five matches, they are in the number one position in the standings with 10 points, this after winning three matches, tying one and losing one, they have also scored five goals and conceded two, for a goal difference of +3.
  • Last five games

Boca Juniors 1 - 0 Tigre
Arsenal de Sarandí 1 - 0 Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors 1 - 0 Colo Colo
Boca Juniors 1 - 1 Lanús
Godoy Cruz 4 - 0 Boca Juniors

5:15 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium

The match between Boca Juniors and Monagas SC will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina), this stadium is where Club Atlético Boca Juniors plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 58,000 spectators.
Image: templosdelfutbol.com
Image: templosdelfutbol.com
5:10 AM3 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC match, valid for date 6 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
