Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Match

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC live, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best optio
What time is Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC match on June 29, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - Fox Sports 2 Argentina
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - ESPN
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - (May 25)
Mexico: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Referee Team
Referee: Andrés Matonte - Uruguay
Assistant Referee 1: Carlos Barreiro - Uruguay
Assistant Referee 2: Pablo Llanera - Uruguay
4th official: Anahi Fernández - Uruguay
VAR: Rodolpho Toski - Brazil
AVAR: Rodrigo Guarizo - Brazil
Referee Advisor: Sergio Viola - Argentina
Quality Manager: Carlos Pastorino - Uruguay
Key player in Monagas SC
One of the players to take into account in Monagas SC is Santiago Herrera, the 23 year old Venezuelan born center forward has played 12 games so far in his local league, in that amount of commitments he already has two assists and three goals, these against; Angostura FC, Universidad Central and Estudiantes Merida.
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the most outstanding players in Boca Juniors is Dario Benedetto, the 33 year old center forward born in Argentina has played 12 games in the current edition of his local League, in that amount of games he already has two assists and two goals, these against; Belgrano de Córdoba and Lanús.
History Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC
In total, both teams have faced each other once, the record is even three the match ended in a 0 - 0 draw.
Actuality - Monagas SC
Monagas SC is going through a bad moment regarding its participation in Copa Libertadores, because after playing a total of five matches, it is located in the third position of the standings with five points, this after winning one match, tying two and losing two, it has also scored three goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of -1.
Rayo Zuliano 1 - 0 Monagas SC
- Last five games
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is going through a very good moment talking about their participation in Copa Libertadores, because after playing a total of five matches, they are in the number one position in the standings with 10 points, this after winning three matches, tying one and losing one, they have also scored five goals and conceded two, for a goal difference of +3.
Boca Juniors 1 - 0 Tigre
- Last five games
The match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium
The match between Boca Juniors and Monagas SC will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina), this stadium is where Club Atlético Boca Juniors plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 58,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC match, valid for date 6 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
