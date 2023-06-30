Haiti vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Haiti vs Mexico Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Haiti vs Mexico Gold Cup.
What time is the Haiti vs Mexico Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Haiti vs Mexico of June 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Brasil: 11:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Chile: 11:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Estados Unidos: 10:00 pm ET on TUDN and FOX Sports App.
México: 8:00 pm on Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN and VIX+.
Paraguay: 11:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Perú: 10:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Venezuela: 10:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Haiti last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alexandre Pierre, Garven-Michee Metusala, Ricardo Adé, Alex Christian, Carlens Arcus, Derrick Etienne Jr., Bryan Alceus, Carl-Fred Sainte, Frantzdy Pierrot, Duckens Nazon and Fafà Picault.
Mexico last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, Julián Araujo, Luis Romo, Luis Chávez, Érick Sánchez, Santiago Giménez, Jonathan Herrera and Uriel Antuna.
Haiti Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players in Thursday's game. The first is midfielder Fafà Picault (#14), he plays for MLS Nashville SC, in that tournament he has stood out as a great attacker and could score or assist in the game on Thursday. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Duckens Nazon (#9), the 29-year-old who plays in the Bulgarian First League is an important player and managed to score in the last match against Qatar. The Maccabi Haifa player, Frantzdy Pierrot (#20) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the pitch.
Haiti
In the same way, Haiti comes from playing in the Nations League and arrives with rhythm in the face of the confrontation. This year they are looking to get first place in group B of the Gold Cup and for that they must come out winners in Thursday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. It is in the second position of the group after 1 win, 0 draws and 0 losses. Their last game was against Canada on June 25, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 victory at NRG Stadium and thus they got their first win of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Mexico Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Mexico's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Haiti. Forward Santiago Giménez (#13), plays in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord Rotterdam. He is the top scorer for his team with 15 goals in 32 games played and will be very important for the Gold Cup because of his leadership. Midfielder Edson Álvarez (#4) is a great player with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 25 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Thursday. Finally, the player from Salernitana from Serie A, Guillermo Ochoa (#1) is a great goalkeeper who made 73 saves in 20 games played. He has a lot of experience gained in Italy and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Haiti.
Mexico
The Mexican soccer team comes from its last tournament that ended a week ago, they want to win the Gold Cup and take the championship home. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so they must take the victory. They are in Group B along with Qatar, Haiti and Haiti. Mexico collects 3 points that establishes them in the first place of the group with 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost. Their last game on June 25, 2023 resulted in a victory, the match ended 4-0 against Honduras at NRG Stadium and thus they won their first victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing in the USA and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The State Farm Stadium is located in the city of Arizona, United States and is one of the football stadiums with the largest capacity in the United States. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 63,400 spectators, was inaugurated on August 24, 2002, and cost 455 million dollars.