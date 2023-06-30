Martinique vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Martinique vs Panama live of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Martinique vs Panama live for the CONCACAF 2023 Group Phase, as well as the latest information from Red Bull Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Martinique vs Panama online and live from the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Martinique vs Panama match in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 6:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 7:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 7:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 6:30 p.m. on Paramount+
Spain: 11:30 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 4:30 p.m. on VIX+
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m. on Star+
Michael Murillo, a must see player!
The forward from Panama is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at RSC Anderlecht, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good season in the Jupiler Pro League for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He closed the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 6 goals and 5 assists in 45 games played.
How does Panama arrive?
The Panamanian team appears in this duel with the aim of entering the Grand Final of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023. The Panamanians were part of Group B together with Costa Rica and Martinique, where they finished in first place with 10 units, then of 3 wins and 1 draw. Panama arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this CONCACAF Nations League and they will seek to continue the championship in the best way. Those led by Thomas Christiansen arrive at this championship with some interesting names, with Alfredo Stephens, Azarias Londoño, Michael Murillo, Yoel Bárcenas and Roderick Miller being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in Panamanian soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of the continent and European soccer, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Brighton Labeau, a must see player!
The striker from Martinique is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at Lausanne Sport, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good season in the Swiss Challenge League for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He closed the season in a good way with 23 goals and 7 assists in 37 games played.
How does Martinique get here?
The Martinique team is present for this duel with the aim of entering the next round of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Martinique team is part of Group C along with Panama, El Salvador and Costa Rica, where they are not the big players. Favorites to get first place. Martinique arrives as one of the fastest growing teams in recent years and will seek to continue the championship in the best way. Those led by Marc Collat come to this championship with some interesting names, with Brighton Labeau, Patrick Burner, Kevin Fortuné, Ronny Labonne and Jonathan Rivierez being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in North American soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of soccer on the continent, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The Red Bull Arena located in the city of New Jersey will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 25,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Martinique vs. Panama match, corresponding to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Phase. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena, at 6:30 p.m. sharp.