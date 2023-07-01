El Salvador vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for El Salvador vs Costa Rica LIVE on Match day 2 of Group C in the Gold Cup.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the El Salvador vs Costa Rica live match on Matchday 2 of Group C at the Gold Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Red Bull Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Red Bull Arena New Jersey
The New York Red Bulls Stadium, one of the most important stadiums in the MLS, has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 20, 2010. It will be the venue for the El Salvador vs Costa Rica match corresponding to the second day of Group C in the Gold Cup, without a doubt a great setting for a great match that promises many goals, intensity and emotions.
Where and how to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica live on Match day 2 of Group C in the Gold Cup
The El Salvador vs Costa Rica match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica on streaming, it will be available on the VIX+ app.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica on streaming, it will be available on the VIX+ app.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
The record leans towards Costa Rica, as they have met on 9 occasions, leaving a record of 5 wins for Costa Rica, 4 draws and El Salvador has not been able to defeat the Ticos in the Gold Cup, so tomorrow Costa Rica will be a little more favorite to take the 3 points and stay alive in this group C.
What time is the El Salvador vs Costa Rica match online live in Group C match day 2 of the Gold Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the El Salvador vs Costa Rica match on 30 June in various countries:
Argentina: 21:30 PM
Bolivia: 22:30 PM
Brazil: 22:30 PM
Chile: 21:30 PM
Costa Rica: 18:30 PM
Colombia: 20:30 PM
Ecuador: 20:30 PM
United States (ET): 19:30 PM
Spain: 03:30 PM
Ukraine: 03:30 PM
Mexico: 18:30 PM
Paraguay: 21:30 PM
Peru: 21:30 PM
Uruguay: 21:30 PM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited in Group C of the Gold Cup.
Last Lineup Costa Rica
This is Costa Rica's final line-up:
18.Kevin Chamorro, 19.Kendall Waston, 3.Juan Pablo Vargas, 15.Francisco Calvo, 5.Celso Borges, 22.Jefry Valverde, 14.Ricardo Peña, 13.Suhander Zuñiga, 12.Joel Campbell, 7.Anthony Contreras, 8.Josimar Alcócer.
Last Lineup El Salvador
This is the final line-up of the El Salvador national team:
18.Tomas Romero, 21.Bryan Tamacas, 4.Erik Zavaleta, 2.Erick Cabalceta, 15.Alexander Roldan, 19.Kevin Reyes, 14.Christian Martinez, 6.Narciso Orellana, 13.Leonardo Menjivar, 16.Harold Osorio, 9.Bryan Gil.
How does Costa Rica get there?
The Costa Rican national team, also comes from a 2-1 loss in their debut in the Gold Cup against Panama, a game where they had several chances to score, but were not effective in finishing their plays, at this moment they are in the bottom of the group along with El Salvador, so the next game will be a do or die game for any of the two teams, they will count again with their best players for this match, this way both teams arrive to this match, undoubtedly one of the most closed in this group C.
How does El Salvador get there?
The national team of El Salvador comes from a 2-1 defeat in their debut against Martinique, a match where a large part of the second half they had an extra man due to an expulsion of the rival, they will look to get points against Costa Rica to stay alive in group C, they will face a team that has very good players and that also urgently seeks to get points, a match full of intensity, goals and emotions awaits us.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of El Salvador vs Costa Rica, match day 2 of Group C in the Gold Cup. The match will take place at Red Bull Arena, kick-off at 18:30.