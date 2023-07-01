America vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

Follow here America vs Juarez Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups America vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Azteca, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch America vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, June 30th, 2023

USA Time: 9:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America vs Juarez: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game America vs Juarez: of Friday, June 30th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, June 30th, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Friday, June 30th, 2023

21:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Friday, June 30th, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Friday, June 30th, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Friday, June 30th, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Friday, June 30th, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Friday, June 30th, 2023

1:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, June 30th, 2023

21:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, June 30th, 2023

21:00 hours

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Friday, June 30th, 2023

19:00 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Friday, June 30th, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Friday, June 30th, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Friday, June 30th, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Friday, June 30th, 2023

21:00 hours

no transmission.
In debt with the fans

Miguel Layun commented on the Azulcrema team's defeat in the semifinals, where the captain is sure that they must give their best on the field to achieve their objectives.


"We know that the elimination was very sensitive because of the opponent we faced, the wound is still open for the fans, it is normal, a team that has such a great ambition as to be here, that does not have such a great fan base that does not live every game in the same way and that does not have that demand, the feelings of the fans are respectable, we understand as a team that we have a very important responsibility to bring the fans closer to us with our work, it is difficult to give the fans a word when we have not achieved in deed what we have said in words".

America's new striker

Santiago Baños commented that for match day 2 he expects to have a new striker for América, with great possibilities of playing on that same date. 
"I don't like to give names or clues because it complicates the issue, but we are on the right track, we have a couple of options, surely by Day 2 we will probably have the player and there is a great possibility of playing". 
On the eagles' start to the tournament

The start of the tournament is approaching for América, André Jardine commented in a press conference on his expectations for his debut on the Azulcrema bench. 


"I don't feel any kind of anxiety, when there are changes of coach, everyone wants to play, the friendlies were important, we were able to give a lot of minutes to kids from the 20, we have to find a consistent team to start the tournament well, give rhythm and confidence. Everyone will fight for their space, that internal competition, and there will be no lack of desire to succeed".


"I understand everyone's anxiety to know, I don't like to give advantages to the rival, it has already happened to me several times to play without strikers, I like the uncertainty of the rival as to how we are going to play, we don't know how they are going to play".


"Living this new challenge intensely, getting to know the people at the club, the head non-stop, when you arrive at a new club, every training session begins to think about every exploration that the player has, you rest little, but a great passion, the player is excited about what we can experience together, that the team looks very eager, that we face this tournament as the tournament of our lives." 

The Bravos are armed with everything

The Juárez team will have its first test against the favorite team of the tournament, with many additions of youth and experience. Humberto Valdés has done a great job as the new sporting director. 
Avilés Hurtado is one of the Bravos' big bets, along with Amaury Escoto, Aldo Cruz, Ángel Zapata, Aitor García, Gonzalo Pelua, Harte Ortega, two of Sebastián Bouquet's big bets and Diego Campillo from Chivas.  
Ventura Alvarado, Jesús Dueñas, Alejandro Arribas, Joel Soñora and Gabriel Fernández are expected to leave for Pumas. 
On the sporting side, they lost their friendlies against Rayados two goals to one and against Cruz Azul three goals to one.

The illusion is reborn in Coapa

The new América with André Jardine begins with great enthusiasm for the start of the tournament, where the first test will be against Bravos, in the preseason the Brazilian professor has had little time to work, with two games against Toluca and Rayados. He did not win in his tour of the United States, losing to Monterrey by one goal to zero. 
América will be without its star players, Henry Martín, Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes and Alejandro Zendejas, who are on the Mexican national team. 
In addition, Cabecita Rodríguez will not be able to play due to his recovery process from his knee injury. The only reinforcement is Kevin Álvarez from Pachuca. 
The return of Mauro Láinez, the departures of Roger Martínez, Pedro Aquino and Federico Viñas. In addition, Fidalgo is out of the call-up list due to expulsion.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match America vs Juarez Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
