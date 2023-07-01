America vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here America vs Juarez Live Score
How to watch America vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America vs Juarez: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
1:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, June 30th, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
In debt with the fans
"We know that the elimination was very sensitive because of the opponent we faced, the wound is still open for the fans, it is normal, a team that has such a great ambition as to be here, that does not have such a great fan base that does not live every game in the same way and that does not have that demand, the feelings of the fans are respectable, we understand as a team that we have a very important responsibility to bring the fans closer to us with our work, it is difficult to give the fans a word when we have not achieved in deed what we have said in words".
America's new striker
"I don't like to give names or clues because it complicates the issue, but we are on the right track, we have a couple of options, surely by Day 2 we will probably have the player and there is a great possibility of playing".
On the eagles' start to the tournament
"I don't feel any kind of anxiety, when there are changes of coach, everyone wants to play, the friendlies were important, we were able to give a lot of minutes to kids from the 20, we have to find a consistent team to start the tournament well, give rhythm and confidence. Everyone will fight for their space, that internal competition, and there will be no lack of desire to succeed".
"I understand everyone's anxiety to know, I don't like to give advantages to the rival, it has already happened to me several times to play without strikers, I like the uncertainty of the rival as to how we are going to play, we don't know how they are going to play".
"Living this new challenge intensely, getting to know the people at the club, the head non-stop, when you arrive at a new club, every training session begins to think about every exploration that the player has, you rest little, but a great passion, the player is excited about what we can experience together, that the team looks very eager, that we face this tournament as the tournament of our lives."
The Bravos are armed with everything
Avilés Hurtado is one of the Bravos' big bets, along with Amaury Escoto, Aldo Cruz, Ángel Zapata, Aitor García, Gonzalo Pelua, Harte Ortega, two of Sebastián Bouquet's big bets and Diego Campillo from Chivas.
Ventura Alvarado, Jesús Dueñas, Alejandro Arribas, Joel Soñora and Gabriel Fernández are expected to leave for Pumas.
On the sporting side, they lost their friendlies against Rayados two goals to one and against Cruz Azul three goals to one.
The illusion is reborn in Coapa
América will be without its star players, Henry Martín, Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes and Alejandro Zendejas, who are on the Mexican national team.
In addition, Cabecita Rodríguez will not be able to play due to his recovery process from his knee injury. The only reinforcement is Kevin Álvarez from Pachuca.
The return of Mauro Láinez, the departures of Roger Martínez, Pedro Aquino and Federico Viñas. In addition, Fidalgo is out of the call-up list due to expulsion.