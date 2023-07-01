Tijuana vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Tijuana vs Pumas, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Do not loose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The referee for this Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM match will be Daniel Quintero Huitón; José De Jesús Baños Caballero, first line; Oscar Yahir Barriga Castro, second line; Luis Alfredo García Rodríguez, fourth assistant.
Player to watch from Pumas: Juan Dinenno
The 28-year-old Argentine striker is already used to scoring many goals; since in the Clausura 2023 he played 17 games and scored 8 goals and 2 assists, in addition, in the Apertura 2022 he scored 6 goals and assisted 2 times. Will he appear tomorrow against the Xolos?. Although many thought the departure of 'El Comandante' was a certainty, Mohamed appealed for the Argentine player to stay with the blue and gold team for this new season.
Player to watch from Tijuana: Pedro Alexis Canelo
The 31 year old Argentinian midfielder had a decent Clausura 2023, since he was the top scorer of the team; in the Clausura 2023 he played 17 matches and scored 5 goals, in Apertura 2022 he also played 17 matches but lacked goals, since he only scored once and assisted twice. Since his departure to Toluca, Alexis Canelo has been a liability on offense since his arrival at the border. Will he have a good start of the season tomorrow?
When and where to watch Tijuana vs Pumas
The match will be broadcast by VIX+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Only two players left Pumas from their last match
Pumas also had a terrible last match, since they lost 4-1 to Monterrey, no players from their last starting XI left to another club, but two players that were on the bench left, those players are: Diogo, who left to Plaza Colonia and Marco Garcia who left to Queretaro
Three players from their last XI are no longer in Xolos
Tijuana's last match was a terrible game for them, since they lost 5-2 to Puebla, and in their starting XI, three players do not belong to Tijuana anymore, those players are: Everaldo Rubio, since he left to Santos de Guapiles, Federico Lertora left to Queretaro and Ismael Govea left to Santos.
Times for the match
Argentina: 12:10 am
Bolivia: 11:10 pm
Brasil: 12:10 am
Chile: 10:10 pm
Colombia: 9:10 pm
Ecuador: 9:10 pm
USA (ET): 11:10 pm
Spain: 5:10 am
Mexico: 9:10 pm
Paraguay: 10:10 pm
Peru: 9:10 pm
Uruguay: 11:10 pm
Venezuela: 9:10 pm
How did Pumas end last season?
The Auriazules had a worse season than Tijuana, since in the 2022 Apertura they finished in 16th place with 14 points (they stayed 5 points from the playoffs, with a goal difference of -10). Their best victory was a 4-1 against Querétaro, their worst defeat was a 1-5 against Santos. Will they start with 3 points tomorrow?
How did Tijuana end last season?
Tijuana did not have a good season in Apertura 2022, since they could not qualify to the play offs. They ended in 15th place with 17 points (they where 2 points behind play offs, but they had a -12 goal difference) Xolos won 4 matches, drew 5 and lost 8. Their best match was a 2-0 win against America, and their worse match was a 6-1 loss against Pachuca. Will they start in a good way this season?
Where will the match be?
The Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Mexico, will host this duel between two teams that want to start the 2023 season on the right foot. This stadium has a capacity for 27,333 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Tijuana vs Pumas Live Updates!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Tijuana and Pumas corresponding to matchday 1 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place in Estadio Caliente. It will start at 9:10 pm