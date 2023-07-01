Mazatlan vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlan vs Pachuca match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Mazatlan vs Pachuca match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Pachuca of June 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Azteca 7, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Last lineup of Pachuca
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Carlos Moreno, Óscar Murillo, José Castillo, Mauricio Isais, Kevin Álvarez, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Chávez, Érick Sánchez, Illian Hernandez, Romario Ibarra and Avilés Hurtado.
Last lineup of Mazatlan FC
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nicolás Vikonis, Oswaldo Alanís, Francisco Venegas, Facundo Almada, Roberto Meraz, Andres Montaño, Jefferson Intriago, Raúl Sandoval, Jorge Padilla, Nicolas Benedetti and Aké Arnaud Loba.
Pachuca Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Pachuca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Mazatlán FC. The player Cristian Arango (#8) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 5 goals in 15 games played, he is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Friday. Next up is the Colombian player Avilés Hurtado (#11), he plays in the striker position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Mazatlán FC so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Óscar Ustari (#5), the Argentine goalkeeper, is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League. His height allows him to save any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Friday.
Pachuca in the tournament
Pachuca came very close to being champion last season, lost in the reclassification against Santos and it is believed that they could be the champions of the Apertura 2023. This year they are looking to start the tournament well and will seek to win over Mazatlán on Friday. Their last game was on April 14, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss for the "Tuzos" against Santos at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Mazatlan FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Mazatlán FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pachuca. The player Aké Arnaud Loba (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Next up is the player Nicolas Benedetti (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Pachuca, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper, Nicolás Vikonis (#27) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
Mazatlan FC in the tournament
The Sinaloa team made a team change due to its poor performance last tournament. This year they are looking to qualify among the top 6 in the general table and to achieve that they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 29, 2023 and resulted in a 4-1 defeat against Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium and thus they achieved their last defeat in the Clausura 2023. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, for great team they have and the good time they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Kraken is located in the city of Mazatlán, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of the Mazatlán Fútbol Club. It was inaugurated on July 27, 2020 and cost 652 million pesos to build.