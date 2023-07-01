Spain vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Sub-21 2023
Photo: VAVEL

3:00 PMin an hour

Stay tuned here to follow Spain vs Switzerland

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs Switzerland as well as the latest information from the Superbet Arena.
2:55 PMin an hour

Where to watch the match between Spain vs Switzerland?

If you want to watch the Spain vs Switzerland match live, you can follow it on CBS Sports Golazo, ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:50 PMin an hour

What time is the Spain vs Switzerland match?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 3 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 13 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

2:45 PMin an hour

Watch out for this player in Switzerland

Kastriot Imeri is the top scorer of this European Championship in Switzerland along with Ndoye with two goals. The latter plays for Young Boys, where he has scored six goals and four assists this season. The 22-year-old midfielder has made 21 appearances for Switzerland U21s, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.
2:40 PMin an hour

Watch out for this player in Spain

Abel Ruiz has been key for Spain to play in the quarterfinals. The captain scored the winning goal against Croatia and thanks to his goal against Ukraine, La Rojita qualified as group winners. The 23-year-old Sporting Braga striker has scored 10 goals and six assists this season.
2:35 PMin an hour

How does Switzerland arrive?

They qualified for the U21 European Championship after finishing second in the group with 23 points and being the best second placed team in the tournament. They played three friendly matches in 2023, losing to Germany and Spain and beating Israel. In the European Championship, they opened with a 2-1 win over Norway, but lost 2-3 to Italy in the second match. In the last match of the group stage they were beaten by France, but thanks to Norway's victory against Italy they reached the quarterfinals as runners-up in group D.
2:30 PMin 40 minutes

How does Spain arrive?

The Spanish national team arrives after closing the group stage with seven points and leading Group B thanks to a goal by Abel Ruiz in the 90th minute to tie the score at two. In their opening match they started with a 3-0 win over Romania and in the second match they defeated Croatia by the minimum. The team coached by Santi Denia has not lost since November 2021 when they lost against Russia in the qualifiers for the European Championship.
2:25 PMin 35 minutes

Background

Six meetings between Spain and Switzerland with a favorable balance for the Spanish team, which has won four of them. One match ended in a draw, while Switzerland has also won on one occasion. These two teams last met in March 2023 in a friendly where Spain won 3-2. They did not meet in this competition in 2011 in the final of the European Championship where Spain won by 0-2.
2:20 PMin 30 minutes

The stadium

The match will be played at the Superbet Arena, a stadium located in the city of Bucharest. It was inaugurated in February 2022 and has a capacity of 14050 spectators.
Photo: Newsweek Romania
2:15 PMin 25 minutes

Preview of the match

Spain and Switzerland meet in the quarterfinals of the European Under-21 Championship
 
2:10 PMin 20 minutes

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Spain vs Switzerland in the European Under-21 Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
