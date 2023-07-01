Spain vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Sub-21 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch the match between Spain vs Switzerland?
If you want to watch the Spain vs Switzerland match live, you can follow it on CBS Sports Golazo, ViX, Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Spain vs Switzerland match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player in Switzerland
Kastriot Imeri is the top scorer of this European Championship in Switzerland along with Ndoye with two goals. The latter plays for Young Boys, where he has scored six goals and four assists this season. The 22-year-old midfielder has made 21 appearances for Switzerland U21s, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.
Watch out for this player in Spain
Abel Ruiz has been key for Spain to play in the quarterfinals. The captain scored the winning goal against Croatia and thanks to his goal against Ukraine, La Rojita qualified as group winners. The 23-year-old Sporting Braga striker has scored 10 goals and six assists this season.
How does Switzerland arrive?
They qualified for the U21 European Championship after finishing second in the group with 23 points and being the best second placed team in the tournament. They played three friendly matches in 2023, losing to Germany and Spain and beating Israel. In the European Championship, they opened with a 2-1 win over Norway, but lost 2-3 to Italy in the second match. In the last match of the group stage they were beaten by France, but thanks to Norway's victory against Italy they reached the quarterfinals as runners-up in group D.
How does Spain arrive?
The Spanish national team arrives after closing the group stage with seven points and leading Group B thanks to a goal by Abel Ruiz in the 90th minute to tie the score at two. In their opening match they started with a 3-0 win over Romania and in the second match they defeated Croatia by the minimum. The team coached by Santi Denia has not lost since November 2021 when they lost against Russia in the qualifiers for the European Championship.
Background
Six meetings between Spain and Switzerland with a favorable balance for the Spanish team, which has won four of them. One match ended in a draw, while Switzerland has also won on one occasion. These two teams last met in March 2023 in a friendly where Spain won 3-2. They did not meet in this competition in 2011 in the final of the European Championship where Spain won by 0-2.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Superbet Arena, a stadium located in the city of Bucharest. It was inaugurated in February 2022 and has a capacity of 14050 spectators.
Preview of the match
Spain and Switzerland meet in the quarterfinals of the European Under-21 Championship
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Spain vs Switzerland in the European Under-21 Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.