Barracas Central vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

Barracas Central vs River Plate: Argentine League Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barracas Central vs River Plate live match, as well as the latest information from the Claudio Chiqui Tapia Stadium.
How to watch Barracas Central vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Barracas Central vs River Plate live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Barracas Central vs River Plate match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Barracas Central vs River Plate of July 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Brasil: 3:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
España: 8:00 PM
México: 12:00 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Star +
Perú: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has nine goals and three assists in 20 games played, being a starter in 12 of them. He has a total of 1,042 minutes.

Key player - Barracas Central

In Barracas Central, the presence of Bruno Sepúlveda stands out. The 30-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has five goals and one assist in 20 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1,718 minutes.

Barracas Central vs River Plate history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 14 matches. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has been victorious on eight occasions, while Barracas Central has won on two occasions, leaving a balance of four draws.

In the professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we only count one match, where the "millonario" won 2-0 against the "guapo".

River Plate

River Plate has recovered its sporting direction, showing superiority in the local tournament and tenacity in the Copa Libertadores, where it secured its qualification to the next stage. They will now have the opportunity to concentrate on trying to secure the league title if they can maintain their winning streak in the coming matches.

Barracas Central

The match will be played at the Claudio Chiqui Tapia Stadium

The Barracas Central vs River Plate match will be played at the Claudio Chiqui Tapia Stadium, located in the Barracas neighborhood, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1916, has a capacity for 4,400 spectators.
Liga Profesional match: Barracas Central vs River Plate

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
