Barracas Central vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Barracas Central vs River Plate Live Score!
How to watch Barracas Central vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Barracas Central vs River Plate match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Brasil: 3:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
España: 8:00 PM
México: 12:00 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Star +
Perú: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has nine goals and three assists in 20 games played, being a starter in 12 of them. He has a total of 1,042 minutes.
Key player - Barracas Central
In Barracas Central, the presence of Bruno Sepúlveda stands out. The 30-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has five goals and one assist in 20 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1,718 minutes.
Barracas Central vs River Plate history
In the professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we only count one match, where the "millonario" won 2-0 against the "guapo".
River Plate
River Plate has recovered its sporting direction, showing superiority in the local tournament and tenacity in the Copa Libertadores, where it secured its qualification to the next stage. They will now have the opportunity to concentrate on trying to secure the league title if they can maintain their winning streak in the coming matches.
Barracas Central
In Barracas Central, the presence of Bruno Sepúlveda stands out.The 30-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has five goals and one assist in 20 games played, being a starter in all of them.