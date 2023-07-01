Cuba vs Guadeloupe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Cuba vs Guadeloupe Live Score in Gold Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cuba vs Guadeloupe match for the Gold Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Cuba vs Guadeloupe match for Gold Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Cuba vs Guadeloupe of July 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 5:30 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX

Spain: 1:30 AM on Star Plus

Mexico: 5:30 PM on ViX

Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

7:50 AMan hour ago

Last Games Cuba vs Guadeloupe

The Cubans have dominated the series in the last four matches they have played since 2008 by recording two wins (one of which occurred this year) with one draw and one loss.

Cuba 1-0 Guadeloupe, CONCACAF Nations League 2023

Guadeloupe 2-1 Cuba, CONCACAF Nations League 2022

Guadeloupe 0-0 Cuba, Gold Cup Qualifiers 2008

Guadeloupe 1-2 Cuba, Gold Cup Qualifiers 2008

7:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Guadeloupe

Goalkeeper Davy Rouyard had outstanding performances in the two qualifying matches where he did not concede a goal, but this Tuesday he will be much more demanding and will have to be at his best to get a positive result in the second match.
7:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Cuba

Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena is the brother of Mexican baseball player Randy Arozarena, who has taken over the Cuban goal in recent times and could be one of the key players with his saves to get a win that will keep them alive in this edition of the 2023 Gold Cup.
Image: Unanimo
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Guadeloupe

23 Davy Rouyard, 13 Cédric Avinel, 19 Méddy Lina, 17 Anthony Baron, 2 Mickaël Alphonse, 11 Jordan Tell, 3 Andreaw Gravillon, 15 Jordan Leborgne, 9 Thierry Ambrose, 10 Matthias Phaeton, 7 Johan Rotsen.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Cuba

12 Raiko Arozarena, 2 Modesto Mendez, 14 Neisser Sandor Herve, 15 Yunior Perez, 13 Jorge Luis Corrales, 5 Dariel Morejon, 6 Yoisel Piedra, 10 Arichel Hernandez, 7 Willian Pozo-Venta, 23 Luis Paradela, 20 Aldair Ruiz.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Guadeloupe: Be decisive

One of the teams that left a better impression in its debut despite a last-minute 2-2 draw against Canada was Guadeloupe, which showed itself to be a vertical team with a lot of explosiveness, but this Saturday it will have to reflect that in forcefulness to win and have a chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF tournament.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

Cuba: to score points

This is the game that Cuba has to win if they want to have aspirations to qualify to the next round, highlighting that they will have to improve a lot in comparison to what they did in their presentation against Guatemala where they were widely outplayed, even though they only lost by the minimum difference.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Cuba vs Guadeloupe match will be played at the BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Cuba vs Guadeloupe!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
