Cuba vs Guadeloupe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023

Tune in here Cuba vs Guadeloupe Live Score in Gold Cup 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Cuba vs Guadeloupe match for Gold Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cuba vs Guadeloupe of July 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 5:30 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:30 AM on Star Plus
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star Plus
Last Games Cuba vs Guadeloupe
The Cubans have dominated the series in the last four matches they have played since 2008 by recording two wins (one of which occurred this year) with one draw and one loss.
Cuba 1-0 Guadeloupe, CONCACAF Nations League 2023
Guadeloupe 2-1 Cuba, CONCACAF Nations League 2022
Guadeloupe 0-0 Cuba, Gold Cup Qualifiers 2008
Guadeloupe 1-2 Cuba, Gold Cup Qualifiers 2008
Key Player Guadeloupe
Goalkeeper Davy Rouyard had outstanding performances in the two qualifying matches where he did not concede a goal, but this Tuesday he will be much more demanding and will have to be at his best to get a positive result in the second match.
Key player Cuba
Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena is the brother of Mexican baseball player Randy Arozarena, who has taken over the Cuban goal in recent times and could be one of the key players with his saves to get a win that will keep them alive in this edition of the 2023 Gold Cup.
Last lineup Guadeloupe
23 Davy Rouyard, 13 Cédric Avinel, 19 Méddy Lina, 17 Anthony Baron, 2 Mickaël Alphonse, 11 Jordan Tell, 3 Andreaw Gravillon, 15 Jordan Leborgne, 9 Thierry Ambrose, 10 Matthias Phaeton, 7 Johan Rotsen.
Last lineup Cuba
12 Raiko Arozarena, 2 Modesto Mendez, 14 Neisser Sandor Herve, 15 Yunior Perez, 13 Jorge Luis Corrales, 5 Dariel Morejon, 6 Yoisel Piedra, 10 Arichel Hernandez, 7 Willian Pozo-Venta, 23 Luis Paradela, 20 Aldair Ruiz.
Guadeloupe: Be decisive
One of the teams that left a better impression in its debut despite a last-minute 2-2 draw against Canada was Guadeloupe, which showed itself to be a vertical team with a lot of explosiveness, but this Saturday it will have to reflect that in forcefulness to win and have a chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF tournament.
Cuba: to score points
This is the game that Cuba has to win if they want to have aspirations to qualify to the next round, highlighting that they will have to improve a lot in comparison to what they did in their presentation against Guatemala where they were widely outplayed, even though they only lost by the minimum difference.
The Kick-off
The Cuba vs Guadeloupe match will be played at the BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2023: Cuba vs Guadeloupe!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.