San Luis vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow Atlético San Luis vs Monterrey live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Atlético San Luis vs Monterrey live corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlético San Luis vs Monterrey online and live from Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Atlético San Luis vs Monterrey match in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 19 hours on Star+
Brazil: 20 hours on Star+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 18 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 18 hours on Star+
US (ET): 19 hours on VIX+
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 17 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 20 hours on Star+
Peru: 18 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 19 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 19 hours on Star+
Argentina: 20 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 19 hours on Star+
Brazil: 20 hours on Star+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 18 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 18 hours on Star+
US (ET): 19 hours on VIX+
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 17 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 20 hours on Star+
Peru: 18 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 19 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 19 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Rogelio Funes Mori, a must see player!
The Monterrey forward started a new campaign in search of recovering his level this year with the Rayados. Funes Morí closed the Clausura 2023 in a good way with 4 goals and 2 assists in 9 games and missed the rest of the season due to injury. This continues to be the greatest attack reference for the Monterrey team. Funes Morí will have to recover the best version of him and connect with Rodrigo Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo, Stefan Medina and Alfonso González, so that they supply him with balls and goal options. Monterrey is the best offense in the tournament and it will be Funes Morí's mission that he does not come down from there.
How does Monterrey arrive?
The Rayados arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of fighting for the title again. The team comes to this match after playing some preparation games, after a good season in Clausura 2023 where they finished in first place but failed to win the Liguilla title, losing to Tigres in the semifinals. This is why the team brought in Fernando "Tano" Ortiz as coach to try to show an important level again and get into the Liguilla. Those led by Tano Ortiz seem to have recovered part of the good game that characterized the Monterrey team and, thanks to Alfonso Gónzalez, Rogelio Funes Mori, Héctor Moreno, Luis Romo and Luis Cárdenas, have found a strong backbone.
Jhon Murillo, a must see player!
The Atlético de San Luis striker seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Murillo fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of the ones that drew the most attention for the San Luis Potosinos and little by little he has gained a starting position in the team's eleven. At the moment, he is marching with 2 goals and 1 assist, being the leader of the San Luis offensive.
How does San Luis get here?
Los Potosinos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 in the playoffs, the team finished in twelfth place with 19 points after 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses in the MX League. This was one of the most important factors for an important restructuring within the team to be sought. Players like Jurgen Damm, Julio César Dominguez and César López arrived, mainly to reinforce the team's defense. San Luis has a good squad and this has given the expected results. At the start of this campaign they will seek to have positive results to place themselves in Liguilla positions and give a better impression than last tournament. Currently the team is in tenth place in the table with 0 points, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses.
Where's the game?
The Alfonso Lastras Stadium located in the city of San Luis will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season of the 2023 Opening of the MX League in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 25,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlético San Luis vs. Monterrey match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the 2023 MX Opening League. The match will take place at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, at 7:00 p.m. sharp.