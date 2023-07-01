Georgia vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro U21

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the teams' first competitive Under-21 meeting, although they played a friendly at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in Gori on 16 November 2022. Goals from Stav Lemkin (49) and Bar Arad (56) gave visiting Israel an advantage of two goals, Nika Khorkheli's response in the 84th minute was not enough for Georgia.
Georgia had won the teams’ previous Under-21 friendly by the same score, on March 26, 2019.
Zuriko Davitashvili gave to the; Georgia takes a 17th-minute lead against Israel at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi in qualifying for the U-19 European Championship on November 20, 2018. Eden Karzev's 42nd-minute penalty kick netted Israel a 1–1 draw.
Iva Gelashvili, Jemal-Giorgi Jinjolava, Giorgi Guliashvili and Anzor Mekvabishvili were also in the Georgia squad, with Giorgi Mamardashvili as an unused substitute. Shareef Keuof, Or Blorian, Yoav Hofmeister, Karzev and and replacement Arad were in the Israel squad.
The two selections have already been completed. They have met twice in the senior national team in competitive international matches: a 0-0 draw at Paichadze Stadium, followed by a 1-0 victory for Israel at home in the qualifying round for Euro 2012.
Israel is here. making its third appearance in the finals and the first since hosting the event in 2013, when, like its debut in 2007, it failed to make it past the initial group stage.
Having lost all three games in 2007, the 2013 tournament represented Israel’s most successful final campaign before this one. As hosts, they finished third in Group A on four points, recording their only victory in the third round by defeating England 1-0.
Israel finished second behind Germany in Group B qualifying for the 2023 finals, winning six of their ten matches. Alon Hazan took charge of the first eight games but took over the national team in May 2022, with Guy Luzon returning to the role he left in 2013 to take charge of the last two qualifiers and the play-off against the Republic of Ireland, which Israel won 3- 1 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw (1-1 f, 0-0 h).
Fourteen different players scored for Israel in the knockout stages, Omri Gandelman finishing top scorer with three goals. place in the general classification of the competition with his goal in the first round against the; Germany.
That opening 1-1 draw against the title holders was followed by a 2-0 defeat against England, but Gandelman's 82nd-minute header was enough for a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the last game of the group stage, taking Israel to the top. ranking with four points, one more than the Czech Republic and three more than Germany.
This was just the fourth of Israel's nine matches in the Under-21 finals in which they have scored; they scored just five goals in the tournament, conceding 15. It was also only their second clean sheet at the stage. end.