Guatemala vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

Follow here Guatemala vs Canada Live Score
How to watch Guatemala vs Canada Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Guatemala vs Canada: match for the in Gold Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
1:30 hours
|
In Concacaf Official App.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In OneSoccer and FuboTV.
|
USA
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, July 1th 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Star +.
Players to watch
Lucas comes from Xolos de Tijuana with 12 games, 2 goals and 2 assists in his last tournament. Darwin from Xelaju of his local league, with 17 games in 4 games.
Guatemala's Statement
"We have to keep attacking, the first day was very even, the last 15 minutes we had already tilted the field in our favor, we missed the penalty, but the team insisted, the team looked for the goal, we played orderly to resist Cuba's attacks. The attitude of our players who fought for every ball with a lot of determination, today we won with a fair but just result".
"Very good, happy to come to the Gold Cup, we have to be ready, we did not expect Rubio's injury, I had to do my job and my job is to score a goal. After I missed the penalty, my teammates supported me, head up, the striker has to be ready for the next one. This group is not going to be easy, we came here to get the victory and tomorrow we will think about what is coming".
Upcoming Gold Cup matches
How are both teams doing?
On the other hand, Canada struggled against Guadeloupe by 2 goals to 2 and tied the game, with goals by Lucas Cavallini, Richie Laryea when it seemed that the Canadians would win, Guadeloupe came from behind and with Thierrey Ambrose and Jacen Rusell-Rowe at 90 minutes scored the tying goal.
The Reds have been going from strength to strength, where in the Nations League they lost the final against the United States and were unable to win the cup. This match will define the path of both teams.