Guatemala vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match
Follow here Guatemala vs Canada Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Guatemala vs Canada live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Compass Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Guatemala vs Canada Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, July 1th 2023.

USA Time: 9:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Guatemala vs Canada: match for the in Gold Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Guatemala vs Canada: of Saturday 1 July, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

22:30 hours

In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

21:30 hours

In Star +.

Brazil

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

22:30 hours

In Star +.

Chile

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

22:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

20:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

20:30 hours

In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

1:30 hours

 In Concacaf Official App.

Canada

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

21:30 hours

 In OneSoccer and FuboTV.

USA

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

21:30 hours

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

19:30 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

22:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

22:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

22:30 hours

In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, July 1th 2023.

21:30 hours

In Star +.
Players to watch

Lucas Cavallini is the player to follow with 1 goal in the tournament, as well as Guatemalan Darwim Lom who has one goal. 
Lucas comes from Xolos de Tijuana with 12 games, 2 goals and 2 assists in his last tournament. Darwin from Xelaju of his local league, with 17 games in 4 games.
Guatemala's Statement

Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena spoke about the importance of this recent victory for his group. In addition, his striker Darwim Lom commented that he felt very good for scoring the winning goal. 


"We have to keep attacking, the first day was very even, the last 15 minutes we had already tilted the field in our favor, we missed the penalty, but the team insisted, the team looked for the goal, we played orderly to resist Cuba's attacks. The attitude of our players who fought for every ball with a lot of determination, today we won with a fair but just result". 


 "Very good, happy to come to the Gold Cup, we have to be ready, we did not expect Rubio's injury, I had to do my job and my job is to score a goal. After I missed the penalty, my teammates supported me, head up, the striker has to be ready for the next one. This group is not going to be easy, we came here to get the victory and tomorrow we will think about what is coming".

Upcoming Gold Cup matches

Canada will face Cuba in the closing game of the group stage on Tuesday, July 4. The team coached by Luis Fernando Tena will close their participation against Guadalupe on the same day with the same schedule for both games.
How are both teams doing?

Guatemala comes from a great victory in group D against Cuba by 1 goal to 0, which gives them the lead for the moment with 3 points, the goal of Darwin Lom at 48' was the only goal of the game being a great goal with a cross shot. 
On the other hand, Canada struggled against Guadeloupe by 2 goals to 2 and tied the game, with goals by Lucas Cavallini, Richie Laryea when it seemed that the Canadians would win, Guadeloupe came from behind and with Thierrey Ambrose and Jacen Rusell-Rowe at 90 minutes scored the tying goal.
The Reds have been going from strength to strength, where in the Nations League they lost the final against the United States and were unable to win the cup. This match will define the path of both teams.
Photo: Foto: Canada
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Gold Cup Match Guatemala vs Canada Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
