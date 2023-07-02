FC Dallas vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
Image: VAVEL

9:00 AM8 minutes ago

Tune in here FC Dallas vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Dallas vs LAFC match for the MLS 2023 on VAVEL US.
8:55 AM13 minutes ago

What time is FC Dallas vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?

This is the start time of the game FC Dallas vs LAFC of July 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV

Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

FC Dallas: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

8:50 AM18 minutes ago

Last Games FC Dallas vs LAFC

The California side have taken the measure of their opponents in their last five matches, winning four and losing just one.

Los Angeles FC 2-1 FC Dallas, 2023 MLS Season

FC Dallas 2-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 MLS season

Los Angeles FC 3-1 FC Dallas, 2022 MLS season

FC Dallas 2-3 Los Angeles FC, 2021 MLS season

Los Angeles FC 2-0 FC Dallas, 2022 MLS season

8:45 AM23 minutes ago

Key Player LAFC

Although Mexico's Carlos Vela has acknowledged that he has not had the best season since his arrival in MLS, he continues to be an important part of every lineup because he has the spark and intelligence to change the course of the game from his boots with a pass, a mid-range shot or the ability to step into the opponent's box.
Foto: Concacaf
Image: Concacaf
8:40 AM28 minutes ago

Key player FC Dallas

Throughout the season, goalkeeper Maarten Paes has had outstanding performances and his team needs one more this Saturday as they will face one of the best offensive teams in the league.
8:35 AM33 minutes ago

Last lineup LAFC

77 John McCarthy, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 2 Denil Maldonado, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 17 Daniel Crisostomo, 19 Mateusz Bogusz, 20 José Cifuentes, 99 Denis Bouanga, 7 Stipe Biuk, 10 Carlos Vela.
8:30 AM38 minutes ago

Last lineup FC Dallas

30 Maarten Paes, 17 Nkosi Burgess, 25 Sebastien Ibeagha, 4 Marco Farfan, 2 Geovane, 6 Edwin Cerrillo, 5 Facundo Quignón, 29 Samuel Junqua, 23 Collin Smith, 20 Alan Velasco, 27 Herbert Endeley.
8:25 AM43 minutes ago

LAFC: Stay on top

The reigning MLS champions have shown that there is no such thing as championshipitis and are runners-up in the Western Conference with 32 points, a smaller gap than newcomers St. Louis, but with a game in hand. The Californian team has registered 9 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses, remembering that last Saturday they suffered an unexpected setback when they lost at home against Vancouver Whitecaps.
8:20 AMan hour ago

FC Dallas: climbing up the standings

FC Dallas is in the race to get into the top eight and before the one-month break for the Leagues Cup, the Texan team wants to give a blow of authority and beat the Conference's runner-up, remembering that last week they were thrashed by Austin FC 3-0.
8:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The FC Dallas vs LAFC match will be played at the Toyota Stadium, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
8:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: FC Dallas vs LAFC!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
