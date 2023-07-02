FC Dallas vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here FC Dallas vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2023
What time is FC Dallas vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game FC Dallas vs LAFC of July 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
FC Dallas: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Last Games FC Dallas vs LAFC
The California side have taken the measure of their opponents in their last five matches, winning four and losing just one.
Los Angeles FC 2-1 FC Dallas, 2023 MLS Season
FC Dallas 2-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 MLS season
Los Angeles FC 3-1 FC Dallas, 2022 MLS season
FC Dallas 2-3 Los Angeles FC, 2021 MLS season
Los Angeles FC 2-0 FC Dallas, 2022 MLS season
Key Player LAFC
Although Mexico's Carlos Vela has acknowledged that he has not had the best season since his arrival in MLS, he continues to be an important part of every lineup because he has the spark and intelligence to change the course of the game from his boots with a pass, a mid-range shot or the ability to step into the opponent's box.
Key player FC Dallas
Throughout the season, goalkeeper Maarten Paes has had outstanding performances and his team needs one more this Saturday as they will face one of the best offensive teams in the league.
Last lineup LAFC
77 John McCarthy, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 2 Denil Maldonado, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 17 Daniel Crisostomo, 19 Mateusz Bogusz, 20 José Cifuentes, 99 Denis Bouanga, 7 Stipe Biuk, 10 Carlos Vela.
Last lineup FC Dallas
30 Maarten Paes, 17 Nkosi Burgess, 25 Sebastien Ibeagha, 4 Marco Farfan, 2 Geovane, 6 Edwin Cerrillo, 5 Facundo Quignón, 29 Samuel Junqua, 23 Collin Smith, 20 Alan Velasco, 27 Herbert Endeley.
LAFC: Stay on top
The reigning MLS champions have shown that there is no such thing as championshipitis and are runners-up in the Western Conference with 32 points, a smaller gap than newcomers St. Louis, but with a game in hand. The Californian team has registered 9 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses, remembering that last Saturday they suffered an unexpected setback when they lost at home against Vancouver Whitecaps.
FC Dallas: climbing up the standings
FC Dallas is in the race to get into the top eight and before the one-month break for the Leagues Cup, the Texan team wants to give a blow of authority and beat the Conference's runner-up, remembering that last week they were thrashed by Austin FC 3-0.
The Kick-off
The FC Dallas vs LAFC match will be played at the Toyota Stadium, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
