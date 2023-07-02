El Salvador vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Central American Games 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here El Salvador vs Mexico Live Score in Central American Games 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this El Salvador vs Mexico match for the Central American Games 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is El Salvador vs Mexico match for Central American Games 2023?
This is the start time of the game El Salvador vs Mexico of July 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 11:00 PM on Claro Sports
Chile: 11:00 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 4:00 AM on Claro Sports
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Imagen TV, Hi Sports, TVC Deportes and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on Claro Sports
Key Player Mexico
Jasmine Casarez's participation in the first game is worth highlighting, as she was very decisive, especially in the first 45 minutes, as she scored a brace and if she repeats as a starter, which she surely will, she will look to continue increasing her scoring quota in this short tournament.
Key player El Salvador
One of the players who stood out in the first game, not only for her two goals, but also for her contribution on the attacking front, is midfielder Paola Calderón, who could be one of the keys for La Selecta to tip the scales in its favor.
Last lineup Mexico
Itzel González, Kenti Robles, Rebeca Bernal, Greta Espinoza, Karal Nieto, Alexia Delgado, Miah Zuazua, Jaqueline Ovalle, Kiana Palacios, Christian Burkenroad, Jasmine Casarez.
Last lineup El Salvador
1 Idalia Serrano, 3 Priscila Ortiz, 4 Elaily Hernandez, 2 Juana Plata, 17 Nicolle Amaya, 15 Paola Calderon, 14 Danya Gutierrez, 16 Victoria Meza, 6 Alejandra Chirino, 10 Brenda Ceren, 7 Daniella Fuentes.
Mexico: the pass to the next round
The Mexico Women's National Team began its participation in the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023 on the right foot with a 4-0 win over Puerto Rico, highlighting that although the score was a landslide, the reality is that the team coached by Pedro Lopez could have had a greater goal difference, which is why the definition will be one of the points to improve against the hosts. If they win, they will be assured of a place in the next round.
El Salvador: making home advantage count
El Salvador Women looked very good in their opening game and were convincing enough to beat Jamaica and earn their first points of the sector, although the locals know that if they want to aspire to something important in the tournament, they have to show what they are made of and this will be a litmus test to see what level they are at and if they can fight for the gold medal.
The Kick-off
The El Salvador vs Mexico match will be played at the Nacional Las Delicias Stadium, in San Salvador, El Salvador. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Central American Games 2023: El Salvador vs Mexico!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.