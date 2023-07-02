Atlas vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Atlas vs Cruz Azul LIVE on Match day 1 of the Apertura 2023 in Liga MX.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Atlas vs Cruz Azul live on Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jalisco. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul live on match day 1 of the Apertura 2023 in Liga Mx
The Atlas vs Cruz Azul match will be broadcast on television on Channel 5 and Azteca 7.
If you want to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul on streaming, it will be available on the VIX+ app and Aztecadeportes.com.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match between Atlas vs Cruz Azul, will be the Mexican born referee Victor Alfonso Caceres Hernandez, he will have the task of bringing this match to a good end with his experience in the Liga Mx, he will try to do a good job in this match that will certainly have many frictions and will be very intense in the start of the Apertura 2023, this is the central referee for tomorrow.
At what time will be the match of Atlas vs Cruz Azul in the first match day of the Apertura 2023 in the Liga Mx
These will be the times for the Atlas vs Cruz Azul match in various countries:
Argentina: 23:00 pm
Bolivia: 23:00 pm
Brazil: 23:00 am
Chile: 22:00 pm
Colombia: 22:00 pm
Ecuador: 22:00 pm
USA (ET): 23:00 pm
Spain: 5:00 am
Mexico: 21:00 pm
Paraguay: 22:00 pm
Peru: 22:00 pm
Uruguay: 23:00 pm
Venezuela: 22:00 pm
Last Lineup Atlas
This is the latest Atlas line-up:
12. Camilo Vargas, 2.Hugo Nervo, 15.Diego Barbosa, 13.Gaddi Aguirre, 14. Luis Reyes, 7.Oziel Herrera, 26.Aldo Rocha, 18.Jeremy Marquez, 29.Brian Lozano, 33.Julian Quiñones, 11.Mauro Manotas.
Last Lineup Cruz Azul
This is Cruz Azul's final line-up.
1. Jose de Jesus Corona, 18.Rodrigo Huescas, 24.Juan Escobar, 25.Ramiro Funes Mori, 4.Julio Cesar Dominguez, 15. Jose Ignacio Rivero, 6.Erick Lira, 19.Charlie Rodriguez, 7.Uriel Antuna, 29.Carlos Rotondi, 21.
Background
The record leans towards Cruz Azul as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 wins for the Cementeros, 2 draws and 5 victories for the Academia, so that tomorrow despite so many casualties, the favourites to take the 3 points will be the Celestes as with the reinforcements a very solid and more competitive team is expected for this Apertura 2023.
Absences
For this match, both teams will be without Oziel Herrera because he is on national team duty and Julian Quiñones because of his recent signing with America, while Cruz Azul will be without Charlie Rodriguez and Uriel Antuna because of their Gold Cup selection and Rodrigo Huescas and Rafael Guerrero because of their participation in the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023. Without a doubt, the Cementeros will have the most absentees, players who will undoubtedly be missing on the pitch for tomorrow's match.
How is Cruz Azul coming along?
For their part, La Maquina came from losing their last friendly match against America 3-1, had many casualties, the most important of which were Julio Cesar Dominguez, Jose de Jesus Corona and Rafael Baca, and among the most important for the team coached by Ricardo Ferretti are Carlos Salcedo, Moises Vieira, Kevin Castaño among the most important, and have been reinforced in a good way to seek the 10th star in this campaign with a much more competitive squad, this is how the Celestes arrive at their debut in the Mx League in the Apertura 2023.
How does Atlas arrive?
The rojinegros come from playing their last preparation match against Tepatitlan where they tied with one goal, they will not be able to count on Oziel Herrera as he is concentrating with the national team in the Gold Cup and they will not be able to count on Julian Quiñones as he will become a new striker for America, they will try to open in the best way at home in this first match day, remember that only 3 matches will be played before the start of the Leagues Cup, in this way the academy arrives at the beginning of the Apertura 2023.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atlas vs Cruz Azul match day 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Jalisco at 21:00.