Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

Tune in here Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis in a Gold Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis match in the Gold Cup.
What time is Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis match for Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis of July 02nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis and live streaming
Watch out for this Jamaican player
Jamaica striker, 27 year old Demarai Gray has been performing well, the striker has played his 27th game in his local league, 27 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the English league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 2 goals.
Watch out for this player from San Cristobal
The forward of San Cristobal, Keithroy Freeman of 29 years old has had a not very good performance, the forward has not played a game in his local league, as there is not much information about the team he belongs to, now he will seek to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the moment he is currently going through, looking to help his team to stay strong in the, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times, currently in two games he has 0 goals in 2 games.
How is Jamaica doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Trinidad and Tobago, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Jamaica 4 - 1 Trinidad and Tobago, Jun. 28, 2023, Gold Cup
United States 1 - 1 Jamaica, Jun. 24, 2023, Gold Cup
Jamaica 1 - 2 Jordan, Jun. 19, 2023, International Friendlies
Jamaica 1 - 2 Qatar, Jun. 15, 2023, International Friendlies
Mexico 2 - 2 Jamaica, Mar. 26, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
How is San Cristobal coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Aruba, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
St. Kitts and Nevis 0 - 6 United States, June 28, 2023, Gold Cup
Trinidad and Tobago 3 - 0 St. Kitts and Nevis, Jun. 25, 2023, Gold Cup
St. Kitts and Nevis (4) 1 - 1 (2) French Guiana, Jun. 20, 2023, Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying
Curacao (2) 1 - 1 (3) St. Kitts and Nevis, Jun. 16, 2023, Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying
St. Kitts and Nevis 2 - 0 Aruba, Mar. 27, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Gold Cup match between Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis in the Gold Cup. The match will take place at Levi's Stadium at 17:00.