Tigres vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

Tigres vs Puebla Liga MX 2023
Tigres vs Puebla Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Puebla match for the Liga MX 2023.
What time is Tigres vs Puebla match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Puebla of July 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ViX Plus

Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM on Afizzionados and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Last Games Tigres vs Puebla

The record in the last five matches on any field has been very even, with two wins on each side and one draw.

Tigres 1-0 Puebla, Clausura 2023

Puebla 2-1 Tigres, Apertura 2022

Tigres 0-2 Puebla, Clausura 2022

Puebla 1-1 Tigres, Apertura 2021

Key Player Puebla

One of the players who has become a reference for the team has been Diego de Buen, for the good treatment he has in the center of the field and also for his ability to collect penalties. In addition, with the losses, he could be one of the team's leaders.
Key player Tigres

It doesn't matter if he is already old or doesn't have rhythm, in any condition, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac continues to be one of the most important elements in the felines' attack and this game could help him to make his debut as a goal scorer in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura.
Last lineup Puebla

1 Antony Silva, 21 Gastón Silva, 5 Diego de Buen, 6 Pablo González, 2 Gustavo Ferrareis, 4 George Corral, 10 Federico Mancuello, 12 Facundo Waller, 25 Omar Fernández, 19 Ángel Robles, 15 Guillermo Martínez.
Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 13 Diego Reyes, 19 Guido Pizarro, 27 Jesús Angulo, 20 Javier Aquino, 8 Fernando Gorriarán, 5 Rafael Carioca, 6 Juan Vigón, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 23 Luis Quiñones, 22 Raymundo Fulgencio.
The beginning of the best

Robert Dante Siboldi indicated that the first two titles he hopes will be some of the many good things to come for the team, which he highlighted for the great squad it has.

"When you have a great raw material like the one we have and now it's my turn to be in charge of great people who are used to living these instances and who are leaving a great legacy for the institution, but we still have a lot to do and improve, but little by little," he said.

Puebla: to make a splash

Under the command of Eduardo Arce, who received the vote of confidence, La Franja del Puebla will be looking to make a splash as visitors and thus gain revenge, remembering that in the last tournament the last game was during the playoffs when they lost to these same Tigres. For this season they brought in some foreigners such as the Colombians Kevin Velasco and Bryan Angulo, together with Sebastián Olmedo; while Omar Fernández, Emmanuel Gularte and Anthony Silva, to mention a few, were let go.
Tigres: the champion makes its debut

The UANL Tigres once again start out as favorites to lift the title once again and achieve the first two-time championship in their history under the guidance of an unexpected Robert Dante Siboldi who, just last Sunday, won the Champion of Champions with a 2-1 victory over the Pachuca Tuzos to win yet another title. It should be noted that they will be without Sebastián Córdova due to injury and expulsion, in addition to the fact that Diego Lainez has been called up to the Mexican National Team.
The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Puebla match will be played at the Toyota Stadium, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Liga MX 2023: Tigres vs Puebla

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
