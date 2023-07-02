Toluca vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Toluca vs Necaxa in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Necaxa match in the Liga MX.
What time is Toluca vs Necaxa match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Necaxa of July 02nd in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Necaxa live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Toluca vs Necaxa in streaming you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Toluca vs Necaxa in streaming you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Toluca coming?
The locals are coming off a 3-1 win against Tigres in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up for this match.
Toluca 3 - 1 Tigres UANL, May 14, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 4 - 1 Toluca, May 11, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 0 Necaxa, Apr. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 1 - 1 FC Juárez, Apr. 23, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3 - 1 Toluca, Apr. 16, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 1 Tigres UANL, May 14, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 4 - 1 Toluca, May 11, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 0 Necaxa, Apr. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 1 - 1 FC Juárez, Apr. 23, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3 - 1 Toluca, Apr. 16, 2023, Liga MX
How is Necaxa doing?
The visitors tied 1-1 against Puebla in the previous Liga MX duel. In their last 5 games, they have had a very bad streak, with 2 ties, 3 defeats and 0 wins.
Toluca 3 - 0 Necaxa, Apr. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 3 Atlas, Apr 21, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 1 Puebla, Apr. 14, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1 - 0 Necaxa, Apr. 8, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 0 - 0 Santos, Mar. 31, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 0 Necaxa, Apr. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 3 Atlas, Apr 21, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 1 Puebla, Apr. 14, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1 - 0 Necaxa, Apr. 8, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 0 - 0 Santos, Mar. 31, 2023, Liga MX
Keep an eye on this Necaxa player
Édgar Méndez, 33 year old Spanish striker, has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the Rays last season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 14 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 6 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this Toluca player
Maximiliano Araujo, 23 year old Uruguayan midfielder has been in charge of being the scorer of the devils this season despite having one season in the club, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 19 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 6 goals in his account, plus 4 assists, plus with the departure of Carlos Gonzalez can be crucial in the club.