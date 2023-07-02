USA vs Trinidad and Tobago LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago live of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago live for the 2023 CONCACAF Group Phase, as well as the most recent information coming from Bank of America Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago online and live from the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 19 hours on Star+
Brazil: 20 hours on Star+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 18 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 18 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 17 hours on VIX+
Paraguay: 20 hours on Star+
Peru: 18 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 20 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 19 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Levi Garcia, a must see player!
The AEK Athens winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Trinidadian closed a great season in the Greek Super League 1, where they finished with the championship. In that season, Levi Garcia contributed 18 goals and 7 assists in 37 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season, in addition to helping his team get a ticket to the 2023 Gold Cup.
How does Trinidad and Tobago arrive?
The Trinidad and Tobago National Team is appearing in this duel of the 2023 Gold Cup with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the next round of the highest CONCACAF tournament. They will have to get points to advance in Group A where they compete with the United States, Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The Caribbean team has a long list with interesting players such as Levi Garcia, Kevin Molino, Sheldon Betau, Joevin Jones and Malcolm Shaw. Trinidad and Tobago is not a power in the CONCACAF area, but it comes out as one of the great favorites to advance to the round and seek to complicate the locals. Their coach Angus Eve believes that the team has what it takes to get to the next round of the Gold Cup. The main objective is clear and with the increase in the places in the qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever to get a ticket.
Miles Robinson, a must see player!
The USA defender is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at Atlanta United, he will have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good MLS season for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the high level of last season. He closed the season in a good way, at the moment he is marching with 1 assist in 17 games played.
How does USA get here?
The selection of the stars and stripes is presented to this duel with the aim of entering the Grand Final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023. The Americans are part of Group A together with Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts, where They are the big favorites to get first place. The United States arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this CONCACAF Gold Cup and they will seek to continue the championship in the best possible way. Those led by BJ Callaghan come to this championship with some interesting names for the B team, with DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldán, Cade Cowell, Alex Zendejas and Miles Robinson being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in North American soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of soccer on the continent and Europe, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The Bank of America Stadium located in the city of Charlotte will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 74,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago live match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Bank of America Stadium, at 7:00 p.m. sharp.