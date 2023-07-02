France vs Ukraine LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-21

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here France vs Ukraine Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this France vs Ukraine match.
How to watch France vs Ukraine Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the gameFrance vs Ukraine live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and uefa.tv web site.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
João Pinheiro will be the match referee, with Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia as assistants. The VAR will be commanded by Tiago Martins, with Helder Malheiro assisting, with all coming from Portugal, while the four referee will be the Swedish Mohammed Al-Hakim.
Probable Ukraine
The probable Ukrainian team for the match is: Trubin, Sych, Taloverov, Batagov, and Vivcharenko; Bondarenko, Brazhki, and Sudakov; Mudryk, Sikan, and Nazarenko.
Probable France
France's probable team for the match will be: Chevalier, Simakan, Kalulu, Lukeba and Nkounkou; Thuram, Caqueret and Chotard; Cherki, Barcola and Gouiri.
Injuries
France will not be able to use Michael Olise, injured in the match against Norway, while Ukraine will have no absentees for the match.
Groups
In group D France led the way with nine points, while Switzerland, Italy and Norway added three points, with Switzerland going through on account of five goals scored, against four for the Italians and two for the Norwegians. Ukraine moved into second place in group B with seven points, tied with Spain, behind on account of having five goals scored, compared to Spain's six, while Croatia and Romania added just one point.
Last Matches: Ukraine
Ukraine U-21 on the other side comes with two wins and a draw. On Wednesday (21) the victory was 2-0 over Croatia, with goals from Kashchuk and Sikan. On Saturday (24), the victory was over Romania, 1-0, with a goal by Dican, in an own goal And on Tuesday (27), the draw was with Spain 2-2, with goals by V'Yunnik and Sudakov, while Zhelizko, in an own goal, and Abel Ruiz scored for the Spanish.
Last Matches: France
France U-21 comes into this match with three wins in the Euro group stage. On Thursday (22), the victory was 2-1 over Italy, with goals from Kalumiuendo and Barcola, while Pellegri scored. On Sunday (25), it was 1-0 against Norway, with a goal by Olise. And on Wednesday (28), the victory was over Switzerland, 4-1, with goals from Gouiri, Barcola, Cherki and Caqueret, while Ndoye deducted.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Euro U-21 match: France vs Ukraine Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.