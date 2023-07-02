NYCFC hand CF Montreal second loss at home

Saputo Stadium was a fortress so far for CF Montreal only losing one game at home until tonight. In a rematch of the MLS Cup semifinal from last season, the visitors edged them 1-0.

In front of a packed-away supporters, section NYCFC denied the opportunity for a revenge win and the home fans left disappointed.

The game was delayed 90 minutes due to a torrential downpour in Montreal with thunder and lightning. The kickoff finally happened at 9:00 pm and Matias Pellegrini scored the lone goal.

There weren't many chances in the first half and the first one came three minutes into the game when Santiago Rodriguez for NYCFC got the first shot on target and Jonathan Sirois made his first save of the night.

30 minutes later NYCFC took the lead when Braian Cufre timed a cross into the box and with a stunning scissor kick Pelegrini managed to kick the ball top shelf and past Sirois.

CF Montreal earned their first shot on target in the 51st minute when Mason Toye was in a one-on-one situation but his shot went right into the keeper Luis Barraza who made the save.

Four minutes later it was Keaton Parks for the visitors with a chance to double NYCFC lead but it was a routine save for Sirois who was solid the rest of the night.

Late in the game, CF Montreal pushed for the equalizer and JF Vilsaint who came off the bench had an excellent chance but was also denied by Barraza.

In the dying minutes of the game, CF Montreal threw everything at the NYCFC net looking for any opportunity but it wasn't meant to be as the final whistle blew.

CF Montreal will now take the week to prepare to face Atlanta United next Saturday at Saputo Stadium while NYCFC will head home to face Charlotte FC.