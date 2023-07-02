Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union look to make it three matches unbeaten as they head south to face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

An easy 4-1 victory over Miami vaulted the Union into fourth place in the Eastern Conference as they begin a two-match road trip with victory seeing thjem back into third.

For the Five Stripes, they sit seventh in the East, winning just once in their last seven outings and were thrashed 4-0 by the New York Red Bulls last Saturday.

Philadelphia has had a lot of recent success against Atlanta, going six consecutive matches unbeaten against their Southern rivals.

Team news

Atlanta United

Derrick Etienne, Miles Robinson and Jay Fortune are all away on international duty at the Gold Cup.

Santiago Sosa and Erik Lopez are both listed as questionable with ankle injuries.

Philadelphia Union

Defender Kai Wagner is Philadelphia's only absentee as the German is suffering from a hamstring issue.

Predicted lineups

Atlanta United: Guzan; Gutman, Abram, Purata, Lennon; Ibarra, Rossetto; Wiley, Almada, Wolff; Giakoumakis

Philadelphia Union: Bendik; Wagner, Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo; Bedoya, Martinez, Flach, Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza

Ones to watch

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Although he's gone a bit cold since returning from international duty with Argentina last month, Almada leads the league in goals outside the 18-yard box (five), is tied in assists (nine) and was announced as an MLS All-Star this week.

Twelve of his 16 goal contributions this season have been at home, and he's been involved in at least one goal in eight of his nine home MLS matches.

Julian Carranza (Philadelphia Union)

His goal in last week's victory over Miami brought the Argentine's total to ten for the season, his second straight season reaching double figures.

Carranza is just the second player in Philadelphia's franchise history to record ten or more goals in a season twice, joining Union legend Sebastian Le Toux.

Previous meetings

Last September, the two sides played out a scoreless draw as Andre Blake recorded his joint league-best 14th clean sheet of the season.

In the 19th minute, a Brooks Lennon cross found Jose Purata, who fired over the crossbar and a minute later Almada sailed his shot wide from just outside the box.

Blake made one of his five saves in the 50th minute to deny Lennon following a cross by Luiz Araujo and Dom Dwyer's close-range effort was beaten away by Jakob Glesnes.

Amar Sedjic rang the post with his 76th-minute strike as the Five Stripes continued to pressure the Union goal.

Philadelphia did not have a shot on target in the match.

The match will be nationally televised on FOX with John Strong as the play-by-play announcer and Stuart Holden serving as the analyst.

Apple TV + also has live streaming coverage with play-by-play man Steve Cangialosi and analyst Danny Higginbotham on the call.

Kickoff is set for 4pm Eastern time.