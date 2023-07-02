Columbus breaks the press; defeats NY Red Bulls 2-1 at home

MLS has hit the longest part of the season, the dog days of summer, as some folks would call it. With just three games to go before the break for Leagues Cup tournament, things are heating up in Columbus, and not just the weather or the temperature. The Columbus Crew are getting players back from injuries and the team seems to be rounding into mid-season form under coach Nancy.

On Saturday, the rumblings you heard were not from thunder, but were from the NY Red Bulls, known to some as the NY/NJ Metrostars, came stampeding into Columbus to try and damper the hot streak of the Crew.

Last time these two teams met, the Red Bulls came out on top 2-1 over Columbus with a late game goal by Dante Vazeir. Coming into this game, there was one thing on the Crew's mind, revenge.

One thing that the Black & Gold have done the past few games is get out on the front foot quickly and early. On a night where there were post-game fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July, the fireworks were light early for Columbus. In the 19th minute, the scorebook was opened by Cucho Hernandez. Forward Alex Matan got the pass from Christian Ramirez and dribbled towards the right corner before making a quick cut into the box where he found Cucho going towards the goal and gently passed it to Cucho who finished it off with an insane back heel touch past the Red Bull keeper to Put Columbus up 1-0 in the 19th minute.

After that goal, the game seemed to slow down for both sides and became a ping pong style as the Red Bulls began to press higher. Finally, in the 38th minute New York broke the Crew's defense down just enough to get the equalizer on a header by Elias Manoel to level it at 1-1.

The ref blew the whistle at halftime, apparently, he deemed that no stoppage time was needed, and both teams went into their locker rooms with the score being 1-1.

The second half got underway, and the Black & Gold began their style of play once again. The game went back and forth until the 62nd minute when there was a rocket of a goal. With Columbus attacking the south end in the second half, Mo Farsi dribbled up the right wing to where Cucho was waiting. Once he passed to Cucho, Farsi made his quick loop around and received the chip pass from Cucho and made his run towards the baseline in the box. Keeping his eyes up found and open Yaw Yeboah at the top of the box sent the cross to him who then with a one-touch shot off the volley sent a cruise missile at the Red Bull keeper who assumed he had enough of it for the save, but we all know what the word assume means, and the ball redirected under his arm and into the back of the net. With that goal the Black & Gold went up 2-1.

Just one minute after the Columbus Goal, New York went on the attack in the 63rd minute. With some shiftiness and a couple of mental mistakes by The Crew, the Red Bulls were able to find a small window and get a pass into Omir Fernandez, who went 1v1 with Patrick Schulte and was fouled in the penalty box area. A penalty kick was awarded to New York and a yellow card issued to Schulte for the foul. Elias Manoel stepped up and took the PK with a jog up and a stutter step, he thought he had it and the shot just went off the post and rebounded towards the corner.

Columbus began to slow the game down to their pace to try and counter the tough high press of New York. 79th minute marked the return of Milos Degenek from injury. Coach Nancy brought in some fresh legs for the defensive back line to make sure that the late game collapse doesn't happen again. 82nd minute and Sean Zawadzki took a forearm to the face from Frankie Amaya and went down for a couple of minutes. Frankie Amaya was shown a yellow card following the ref's whistle, and that call went to VAR review for possible red card. Upon review, it was determined that it should only be a yellow card.

As the time ticked away, the Black & Gold began to close the game out. The ref added seven minutes of stoppage time. 20,415 fans were on their feet cheering as the stoppage time had expired and the final whistle blew, and the Columbus Crew were the victors with a 2-1 win over the Red Bulls.

Now The Crew turn their attention to Inter Miami on Tuesday July 4th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. With just under 72 hours until that match, can the Black & Gold keep the heat turned up or will Miami extinguish the hot streak.