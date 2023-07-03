Santos vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Santos vs Queretaro live, as well as the latest information coming out of TSM Corona Stadium.Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Queretaro: Pablo Barrera
The 36 year old Mexican midfielder had a decent season with Gallos in Clausura 2023. Even though they ended the season in 10th place, they only scored 16 goals in total, and Pablo Barrera was one of their best players, if not their best, since he scored 2 goals and assisted 2. Will he appear tomorrow vs Santos?
Player to watch from Santos: Juan Brunetta
The Argentine midfielder had a spectacular Clausura 2023 with the laguneros, as he was the third top scorer with 5 goals, and the top assister with 5. He was the second player who contributed the most goals, below Harold Preciado who had 12 contributions of goal. Will he appear tomorrow against Gallos?
4 players will not be in the team anymore
Gallos finished last season with a 0-1 defeat against Pachuca, and 4 of those players will not be there next season: Gil Alcala, went to Pumas, Christian Rivera went to Tijuana, Ettson Calderon went to Tijuana and Jose Maduena He went to Mazatlan.
3 players from their last match are no longer in the team
Santos had a very bad last game, as they were defeated 2-0 against Monterrey in the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals. No player from their last starter changed teams, but 3 players from the bench went to another club: Eduardo Aguirre He went on loan to Atlas, Oscar Manzanares went to Queretaro and Cecilio Rodriguez went to Cerro Porteno.
Times for the match
Argentina: 10:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.
Brazil: 10:00 p.m.
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 9:00 p.m.
Spain: 3:00 a.m.
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Summary of Queretaro's last season
Queretaro had a really bad Apertura 2022, because they ended up dead last with 9 points; 1 win, 6 draws and 10 losses. Their best, and their only win was a 2-0 win vs Toluca and their worse loss was a 0-3 vs Monterrey. Can Queretaro win tomorrow their first match?
Summary of Santos's last season
Santos had a really good season in the Apertura 2022, they ended the 17 matches in 3rd place with 33 points; 10 victories, 3 draws and 4 losses. They went on to win against Pachuca in the play-off round, and then lost to Monterrey in the quarter finals. Their best match was a 3-0 win against Pumas, and their worse loss was a 0-5 loss vs Toluca. Will Santos win tomorrow vs Queretaro?
Where will the match be?
The TSM Corona Stadium, located in Torreon, Mexico, will be the venue for this duel between two teams looking to start off on the right foot in Liga MX. This stadium has a capacity for 30,000 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Santos vs Queretaro Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Santos and Queretaro corresponding to matchday 1 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place in Estadio TSM Corona. It will start at 7:00 pm