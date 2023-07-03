Honduras vs Haiti LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Gold Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Honduras vs. Haiti live of the Gold Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups for Honduras vs. Haiti live for the 2023 Gold Cup match, as well as the latest information from Bank of America Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Honduras vs Haiti online and live from the 2023 Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the Honduras vs Haiti match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 20 hours in Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Star+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
US (ET): 21 hours on TUDN and Vix+
Spain: 01 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 7 pm on Star+ and Vix+
Paraguay: 21 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Frantzdy Pierrot, a must see player!
The Maccabi Haifa striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Haitian closed a great season in Israel's Ligat ha'Al, where they finished champions. In that season, Pierrot contributed 14 goals and 8 assists in 52 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season, in addition to helping his team get a ticket to the next round of the 2023 Gold Cup.
How does Haiti arrive?
The Haitian National Team is appearing in this duel of the 2023 Gold Cup with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the next round of the top CONCACAF tournament. They will have to get a victory over Honduras to advance in the Gold Cup. The Caribbean team presents a wide list with interesting players such as Jean Jacques, Alexander Pierre, Duckens Nazon, Wilde Donald Guerrier and Ricardo Ade. Haiti is not a powerhouse in the CONCACAF zone, so it does not come out as the big favorite against Honduras and it is expected to be a close duel for the ticket to advance to the next round. Their coach Jean-Jacques Pierre believes that the team has what it takes to advance in the Gold Cup.
Alberth Elis, a must see player!
The Girondis Bordeaux midfielder is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he may have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to be at the top of League 1. Last season he played 29 games, where he got 1 goal and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important part of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season, as well as getting his team to the Gold Cup.
How does Honduras get here?
The Honduran National Team is appearing in this duel of the 2023 Gold Cup with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the next round of the top CONCACAF tournament. They will need to get a win to advance. The selection presents a wide list with interesting players such as Alberth Elis, Alexander López, Marcelo Santos, Edrick Mnjivar, Deybi Flores and Joseph Rosales. Honduras is not a CONCACAF zone powerhouse, but they are expected to take on Haiti and advance to the next round. Their coach Diego Vázquez believes that the team has what it takes to advance to the Gold Cup. The main objective is clear and with the increase in places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever.
Where's the game?
The Bank of America Stadium located in the city of Charlotte will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the 2023 Gold Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 74,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Honduras vs. Haiti match, corresponding to the 2023 Gold Cup match. The match will take place at the Bank of America Stadium, at 9:00 p.m. sharp.