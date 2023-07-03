Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento live on TV
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento live, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento live stream?
If you want to watch Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento live on TV, your options are: ESPN Premium in Argentina and TyC Sports International in USA.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento Professional League match?
This is the kickoff time for the Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento match on July 2, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on TyC Sports International, VIX+, Paramount +
Spain: 2:30 AM (July 3)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key Player - Sarmiento
The presence of Luciano Gondou stands out in Sarmiento. The 21-year-old Argentine striker is the team's top scorer in the current Professional League.
In the current league, he has played 21 games, 18 of them as a starter, has six goals and has received one yellow card.
Key Player - Boca Juniors
The presence of Cristian Medina stands out in Boca Juniors. The 21-year-old Argentine midfielder has just had a great game in the Copa against Monagas, and there is already talk of interest from several European teams for his services.
In the current league, he has played 17 games, 7 of them as a starter, has not scored any goals and has received two yellow cards.
Head to head: Boca vs Sarmiento
These two teams have met eight times in the professional era.
The supremacy is Xeneize with seven wins, against only one for Sarmiento. The last duel was for Boca, a 0-1 victory in Junin.
Sarmiento will not be an easy opponent
The emerald team will not make things so easy for Boca, at the moment they are equal on points with their rival, so a draw at the Bombonera would not be a bad result, although a victory would cause havoc in the xeneize internal.
Xeneize seeks three points against Sarmiento
Almiron's Boca sealed its place as first in the group in the Copa Libertadores, and awaits its opponent in the round of 16. Now, the blue and gold team expects to close the league in the best way, for that, a victory against a rival like Sarmiento is more than necessary.
The stadium
The Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, located in the neighborhood of La Boca, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1940, has a capacity for 57,200 spectators.
Welcome
We are getting ready to live this game corresponding to the 22nd day of the Professional Soccer League, the League of the Champions of the World. Boca Juniors receives Sarmiento at its stadium, we will tell you everything that happens here on VAVEL.